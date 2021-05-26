NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission-driven food startup Nunbelievable has announced a new line of keto-friendly cookie varieties that are now available in Chocolate Chip and Pecan Sandy varieties. These cookies are available directly through Nunbelievable and will deepen the company's growing menu of snacks alongside the four original varieties of artisanal cookies and four flavors of shortbread cookies.
According to Feeding America, 42 million people in the United States, including 13 million children, may experience food insecurity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Nunbelievable is a mission-based startup inspired by the work of nuns, and pledges to provide one meal to a person struggling with hunger for every cookie purchased. With the goal of providing one million meals by the end of 2022, Nunbelievable partners with New York City Relief, North Texas Food Bank, the Joshua's Heart Foundation, and other non-profit organizations to serve those in need.
Nunbelievable is continuing to work to make its cookies available to more people, and is proud to have new keto-friendly cookies in their growing cabinet of delicious snacks. They are now available in packs of three or six, and come in two distinct flavors: Chocolate Chip and Pecan Sandy.
While maintaining the company's standards for cookies that are non-GMO and have no artificial flavors, these selections are also gluten free, low in carbs, and contain no added sugars for those wanting to broaden their snack horizons while keeping in line with a keto diet. Nunbelievable is also a participant of Feeding America's 1 Billion Meal Challenge, meaning that all donations will be matched and provide twice the impact. For every $1 donated, Feeding America will help to secure and distribute at least 10 meals to people facing hunger, through the Feeding America network of food banks.
In addition, Nunbelievable works with World Vision to provide committed customers with volunteer opportunities to assist with local organizations such as food pantries and soup kitchens, and often participates themselves. "As a cookie company, we believe that we're more than just a transactional relationship," says Nunbelievable co-founder Kuda Biza. "We actually want to invest our time to loving and serving these people, and we've started to open our doors for our customers to join us."
The company is committed to making its cookies available to more people and helping to feed those in need. To that end, new keto-friendly cookies are a wonderful snack for those who might struggle with low-carb dieting, and offer the same charitable guarantees as all of their existing products.
About Nunbelievable
Originally inspired by an order of nuns who commit their lives to feeding and comforting those in need, Nunbelievable is a mission-based company that offers premium, handcrafted baked goods, while providing a healthy dose of inspiration to end hunger and make a difference in the communities most in need. The company was founded in 2019 by Bryan Janeczko (CEO) and Kuda Biza (CMO). Janezcko is a successful health and wellness entrepreneur who pioneered the now $1 billion-plus meal-delivery services industry, while Biza is a proven social venture entrepreneur, passionate about fighting hunger. For every traditional cookie sold, Nunbelievable donates one meal to food pantries (for every keto friendly cookie it's one per pouch), soup kitchens and other organizationson the front lines of the fight against hunger. The company is on track to meet a goal of providing 10 million meals within three years.
