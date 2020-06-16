CHICAGO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurture Life, the only food brand providing freshly made, nutritionally balanced, ready-to-eat meals for kids and families, announced they are collaborating with SABIC (SABIC:AB), one of the world's largest petrochemicals companies and a leading supplier of plastic parts for medical equipment and ventilators, to provide meals to their frontline employees. This collaboration will feed over 1,500 families, giving SABIC employees working on the front line relief from a family necessity, supporting a focused and safe workforce. As the world faces this global pandemic, Nurture Life and SABIC's collaboration demonstrates their commitment to helping families and supporting the national efforts to overcome the challenges it presents.
Since its launch in 2016, Nurture Life has made a promise to its customers to deliver nutritious meals to families and take time and stress away from parents. During COVID-19 Nurture Life has become more critical and needed then ever as families are avoiding trips to the grocery store but still want to feed their families fresh, healthy meals, reliably and safely.
"Helping families to provide meals while their minds may be elsewhere is the core of our company's ethos," says Jennifer Chow, Nurture Life co-founder. "We are proud to support a company like SABIC who also prioritizes the safety and well-being of their frontline workers and is creating programs to make life easier for them as they are balancing work and home during this global pandemic."
"Through collaboration, we can succeed in overcoming this crisis and supporting the wellbeing of our colleagues and communities," says Greg Adams, vice president, SABIC Americas region. "Collaborating with Nurture Life has provided our frontline colleagues an opportunity to take their minds off a family necessity."
SABIC employees will be able to place their orders directly on the Nurture Life website using their employee code provided by SABIC.
