FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NutraScience Labs, a leading provider of dietary supplement manufacturing services headquartered in Farmingdale, New York, today announced the company donated 1,080 pounds of non-perishable items to Island Harvest Food Bank, a leading hunger-relief organization that serves the Long Island community.
This is the eighth consecutive year the employees at NutraScience Labs have joined together to collect essential items, donating more than 14,000 pounds of goods to the organization throughout those years. This year's donation exceeded the company's collection goal and supplemented 900 meals for Long Islanders.
"Giving back to the community is an important part of our company culture and this annual collection drive is an effort our team embraces every year," said Vincent Tricarico, Executive Vice President at NutraScience Labs. "Between the pandemic and the current economic climate, food insecurity has increased significantly so it's critical for local businesses to get involved and support organizations like Island Harvest and its mission to provide hunger relief for Long Island residents."
For nearly 30 years, Island Harvest Food Bank has bridged the gap between those who have excess food and those who need it. The organization also provides social service support and referrals, hunger awareness and nutrition education, job training, and more.
NutraScience Labs has also supported other local organizations including the Make A Wish Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project, and Vitamin Angels.
The company provides dietary supplement brands with best-in-class dietary supplement manufacturing services and offers in-house packaging, label design, and fulfillment services. The company's headquarters is located at 70 Carolyn Boulevard in Farmingdale and recently expanded with a new GMP certified by NSF distribution facility at 901 Motor Parkway in Hauppauge.
NutraScience Labs is headquartered in New York and provides dietary supplement brands with best-in-class contract supplement manufacturing services. The team at NutraScience Labs possess over 120 years of industry experience and has successfully contract manufactured high-quality dietary supplements for over 2,300 brands located in the United States and around the globe.
