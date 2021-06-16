FARMINGDALE, N.Y., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NutraScience Labs, a leading provider of contract supplement manufacturing, announces it has secured a new distribution center at 901 Motor Parkway in Hauppauge. The company is in the process of transforming the 13,500 square foot building into a new warehouse designed to store raw nutraceutical ingredients and materials as well as finished products. The location provides convenient access to I-495 which will better streamline freight shipping and continue to provide the highest level of service to existing and future customers. The facility is slated to open by October of this year.
"Today's dietary supplement brand owners are searching for reliable distribution and warehousing solutions beyond Amazon," said Adam Gershenson, Director of Logistics and Fulfillment Operations at NutraScience Labs. "Securing this warehouse facility in the heart of Long Island, right by the Long Island Expressway, will allow us to excel at providing these services to our customers now and for years to come."
The new warehouse is climate-controlled to ensure the integrity of the materials and products stored. Special racking systems will be installed, designed to maximize storage space and allow quicker turnaround time for prepping and shipping. The building is also operated utilizing solar power and gas to align with the company's commitment to operate on an efficient carbon footprint. Like its warehouse and distribution facility at 70 Carolyn Boulevard in Farmingdale, the company anticipates that the Hauppauge facility will be GMP Certified through NSF before the end of 2021.
NutraScience Labs is a subsidiary of Twinlab Consolidation Corporation (TLCC), which recently released a positive Q1 earnings report. The company attributes its growth to focusing on SKUs with higher margins, increased emphasis on advertising and marketing campaigns, and adding new positions within its administration, accounting, warehousing, and project management teams.
"Our mission has always been to provide our customers with best-in-class contract supplement manufacturing, packaging, labeling, and fulfillment services," stated Vincent Tricarico, Executive Vice President at NutraScience Labs. "Adding this warehouse, upgrading our internal systems, and investing in both people and resources will help further cement NutraScience Labs' standing as the best contract manufacturer for new and emerging dietary supplement brands in the United States and around the Globe."
About NutraScience Labs
NutraScience Labs is headquartered in New York, and provides dietary supplement brands with best-in-class contract supplement manufacturing services and offers in-house packaging, label design, and fulfillment services. NutraScience Labs' team possesses over 80 years of industry experience and has successfully contract manufactured high-quality dietary supplements for over 2,300 brands located in the United States and around the globe. More information can be found at NutraScienceLabs.com. Please follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Sharyn Frankel, Tilson PR, +1 508-561-9357, sfrankel@tilsonpr.com
