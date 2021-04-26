PERHAM, Minn., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NutriSource Pet Foods, one of America's leading providers of pet food and treats, today announced the introduction of its new high animal protein Element Series – adding yet another option for pet lovers looking to ensure the health and well-being of their four-legged family members.
NutriSource Element Series brings forth an evolutionary diet matching the best elements of nature's intention with cutting edge nutritional concepts to provide pets with unsurpassed gut and whole-body health. Formulated by a group of pet food experts, Element is offered in four recipes that contain up to 90% animal protein in every bowlful. The animal protein and carefully selected ingredients balance all essential nutrients necessary for optimum health and well-being.
"Diets high in protein help our pet companions stay strong, active and healthy," said Darren Fujii, CGO/National Sales Manager for NutriSource Pet Foods. "We're excited to expand our product offerings that provide pet parents with new options created specifically to boost the immune system, support proper digestion and heart health of their pet companions."
All Element Series recipes are supplemented with NutriSource's proprietary Good 4 Life Plus system specially designed to work with high animal protein canine diets supporting proper digestion and gut health, nutrient utilization, cognitive and heart health, and skin and coat. All diets are free from legumes, potatoes, and peas.
NutriSource has begun rolling out the Element Series at respected independent pet food retailers across the country. Element Series recipes are available in 24 lb., 12 lb., and 4 lb. bags.
All NutriSource products, including the Element Series, are manufactured at a state-of-the-art facility in Perham, MN. NutriSource is a brand under Tuffy's Pet Foods, a subsidiary of KLN Family Brands.
To learn more about the new recipes or any NutriSource pet foods, visit http://www.nutrisourcepetfoods.com.
About Tuffy's Pet Foods
Tuffy's Pet Foods, Inc. specializes in the manufacturing of dry dog and cat food. The company was founded by Darrell "Tuffy" Nelson in 1964 and is family-owned and operated to this day. Tuffy's is based out of Perham, MN and is best known for the production its brand of NutriSource Pet Foods products and operates as a subsidiary of KLN Enterprises, Inc. Tuffy's has a long history of investing in the health and well-being of pets throughout the world. Visit https://nutrisourcepetfoods.com/
About KLN Family Brands
A third generation family owned company, KLN Family Brands is located in Perham, MN and is comprised of Tuffy's Pet Foods and Tuffy's Treat Company, manufacturers of NutriSource® and Kenny's Candy & Confections. Tuffy's has been proudly producing quality pet foods since 1964. In 1987, KLN branched out into the world of sweets and Kenny's Candy & Confections was born. Kenny's produces great brands that include Wiley Wallaby® and Sweet Chaos®. For more information on KLN Family Brands please visit http://www.klnfamilybrands.com.
