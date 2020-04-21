NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when ice cream brands for health-conscious consumers were flooding the market, Nicole Frankel saw a void: The new products catered to adults, not the demographic that was the most likely to scream for ice cream—children! So, she founded Yum Actually, which produces the one and only commercially-available ice cream that is for kids and is also good for kids. Launched in August 2019, Frankel's fast-growing company has expanded distribution to include 30 retail locations in and around New York City. Parents are reacting favorably to this nutrient-dense ice cream that always has a fruit or vegetable as the primary ingredient and contains 40 percent less sugar than other leading brands, and kids can't seem to get enough of it. Yum Actually's unique flavors include Yummy Mango, Butternut Squash Butterscotch, Caramel Sweet Potato, and Creamy Honey Banana, and Frankel promises that even more varieties are "in the works".
It wasn't the void in the market, however, that initially got Frankel into the ice cream-making business, but her very young daughter, who simply refused to eat fruits and vegetables. Frustrated but determined, she resorted to mashing up various superfoods, such as bananas and sweet potatoes, and transforming them into something that her daughter would never turn down: ice cream! At first, she eyed the frozen snack with skepticism. But after taking a couple of spoonsful, she looked up at her mom and said, "It's yum, actually!" A product was born, and Frankel immediately thought of all the other parents out there who were trying to limit their children's sugar consumption and would be as thrilled as she to see their picky eaters enjoying such a nutritious snack.
Yum Actually was initially sold in independent health food stores in Manhattan, but distribution has expanded to include several chain stores such as City Fresh Markets and Westside Market. The demand has been strong—even during the cold winter months. According to Frankel, availability will increase this year to include stores across the Northeast once the company starts working with a distributor.
Check out the company's website (www.yumactually.com) for a list of stores that carry the products. They're actually yummy…or, perhaps we should say, Yum Actually!
