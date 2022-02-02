NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luciana Pampalone stood fast during 2021 following her personal bout with Covid 19, her passion grounded in a multifaceted approach to artful living. Pampalone says, "Although we've been living through an unprecedented time, I've been able to focus on re-evaluating my personal journey, not just as an artist, but as an entrepreneur. Living to inspire is a statement that deeply resonates with me, especially now."
Upcoming for Valentine's Day 2022 is the release of Pampalone's signature brand of tea, in collaboration with TSalon's High Tea Guru, Miriam Novalle, featured in the Artea 2022 Collection, Royal Rouge Earl Grey, a classic Earl Grey combined with bergamot, and infused with rose oil and rose petals, right in line with Luciana's approach to a healthy, Zen living philosophy. The artfully designed packaging features Pampalone's image of brilliant burgundy calla lily petals seductively unfolding.
Currently, Pampalone's creative imagery is also featured in a 6 page spread on travel fashion in The Metropolitan Palm Beach Magazine, a luxury brand publication, available through January/February 2022 on the issuu platform and print, following cover shoots for luxury brand publications such as Elysian Magazine and lifestyle shoots for Civilian Magazine and 25A Magazine during the last year.
Companies such as Omshala Fashions, Beauty Brand, L'ZUR Skincare and Makeup, and Corebarrefit sought out Pampalone during 2021 to deftly piloted their scope of services into distinguished concepts through creative imagery. Proving relevancy through an era of doubt and fear, Luciana was also the subject of study in an article featured @thefreyatv "The Power of Frequency, the Essence of Luciana Pampalone." Hosting events, TV and radio spots supporting various charitable efforts, Pampalone joined the popular FM Radio's, "The Ryan Show" for the charity Abba Kinder Talent Show.
Pampalone's "Art to Tabletop" designs and the "Art to Totes" continued to gain recognition with a mention in "Best of the Week" in the Times Square Chronicles. Exhibitions in NYC and the Hamptons including the Guild Hall Museum in East Hampton, NY, featured "Sag Harbor Poppies," drawing critical acclaim. Pampalone's elegantly staged fashion erotica, beauty and floral imaging garnered further applause at the Hampton's Art and Design Market Show in Bridgehampton, NY, the BJ Spoke Gallery, Huntington, NY, and the Robin Rice Gallery in NYC. Her 2021/2022 exhibition at the Atlas Showroom in Plainview, NY is ongoing featuring both photography images and her 23 karat gold leaf mixed media artwork.
Pampalone's commanding billboard presence in Times Square New York featuring model Tracy Brank drew rave reviews. Brank, photographed in an outdoor bathtub at Pampalone's waterfront home in the Hamptons, evokes the symbolism of female empowerment and instantly became an iconic sensation. The silver gilded, clawfoot tub, hand-painted and installed by Luciana on the shore of her home, in a berm of marsh grass, has become THE place to be photographed in the Hampton's. Not to be outdone by Times Square, this striking image was scooped on billboards in Las Vegas and Miami, cementing Pampalone's reputation for visionary creativity.
Pampalone's interior design company and home goods brand, Luciana's Beach Chic Living, blossomed as the 2021 pandemic took hold. As Project Manager renovating several properties in the Hampton's and beyond, Luciana's expertise was sought out on everything from total rehabs to interior fit outs. Her focus is intuitive and holistic incorporating 25 years of experience in feng shui principals into her vision. The 2022 Line of Luciana's Beach Chic Living, second issue of Art to Totes Designs, are soon to be launched under the direction of Ivonne Camacho, CEO of Luxury Branding and Events, Absolute Moderne, Duo Elegancia, and product development design for Luciana's Beach Chic Living Brand.
https://www.lucianasbeachchicliving.com/
https://www.lucianapampalonestudios.com/
https://www.instagram.com/lucianapampalone/
Media Contact
Ivonne Camacho, https://absolutmoderne.com/, 1 646-207-7815, ivonnetrends@aol.com
SOURCE Luciana Pampalone