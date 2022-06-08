Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services and Products within the Packaged Goods Industry
LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Mindful Awards, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced organic plant-based energy drink OCA as the winner of "Energy Product of the Year" in the Beverage category. OCA is the first product to launch under WeBelivMagnus umbrella, the result of a collaboration between Beliv (a leader in the global beverage industry with a portfolio of over 40 brands in 35 countries), led by Carlos Sluman, and Magnus Media, (the media venture founded by Grammy-Award-winning artist and Latin music icon Marc Anthony).
OCA is a plant based energy drink, powered by tapioca, an extract from the cassava root and naturally caffeinated with green coffee, which provides a long lasting energy boost without the crash or jitters. The organic plant-based beverage contains 120 mg of natural caffeine, with only 60 calories and no added artificial flavors, additives or ingredients.
With only natural ingredients, OCA delivers a long-lasting energized sensation without the caffeine crash and burn. The energy drink is organic, vegan, gluten free and low in sugar. OCA offers consumers a tasty solution to increase energy while also treating the body the way it deserves. Created in collaboration between Beliv and Magnus Media, the companies created joined forces to deliver new beverages that tap into the richness of Latin America and the passion of Latinx people. OCA's exotic flavors bring the vibrant spirit of Brazil and the tasty richness of the Amazonian rainforest to life.
"Thank you to the 2022 Mindful Awards for selecting OCA as the Energy Product of the Year," said Gabriela Rameriz, Head of OCA. "After only two years of being on shelves, we could not be more thrilled to see the overwhelming excitement and support for OCA from consumers. I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to provide a clean and revitalizing plant based energy drink, for those consumers who are looking for better and healthier alternatives. Thanks to our unique and sustainable combination of ingredients we take pride in delivering the natural energy boost with the delicious flavors consumers are looking for."
The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious companies and products that do what's right for people and the planet by recognizing the industry's best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious products. This year's program attracted more than 1,650 nominations from companies all over the world. The nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, ranging from brand principles, environmental impact, health, taste and transparency.
"The natural energy drink market is on fire – with new products expanding the choices consumers have to jumpstart their day. We are proud to honor OCA as this year's 'Energy Product of the Year' at the 2022 Mindful Awards," said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. "OCA's innovative products deliver natural energy powered by tapioca, an extract from the cassava root, with less calories and natural caffeine. It's an organic energy drink that is vegan, gluten free and low in sugar – with innovative taste options as well."
####
About Mindful Awards
The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. The Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage and Snacks, Supplements, and Leadership. Mindful Awards goal is to further expand recognition of mindful companies. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.
About OCA
Founded in March of 2020, OCA is a plant-based energy drink powered by tapioca, an extract from cassava root native to the Amazon. Unlike many other energy drinks, OCA is dedicated to tasting as good as it makes you feel. OCA is organic, vegan, gluten-free and low in sugar, with natural caffeine, providing a long-lasting boost without the crash and burn. Featured in sleek, 12 oz slim cans, OCA is available in four refreshing flavors – Guava Passionfruit, Mango, Berry Acai and Prickly Pear Lime.
You can purchase OCA nationally in Kroger stores, in addition to several other brick and mortar locations including Albertsons, Erehwon and several others. OCA is also available online on Amazon, Kroger.com, Vitacost and Instacart.
For more information about OCA, visit. http://www.drinkoca.com, Instagram and Facebook.
About Beliv
Beliv, founded by Carlos Sluman, together with his partners at CBC Group, was born with the vision of leading the growth of beverages that make you feel good and with the mission of developing a new way to quench thirst, driven by wellness and inspired by nature. The company's values are innovation, talent, shared responsibility, integrity and a passion for breaking paradigms.
It began operations in 2009 (as Livsmart) with a portfolio of nectars, juices and functional and nutritious beverages. In 2010, through the "Petit" brand of nectars and juices, it expanded to Central America, Mexico, the Caribbean and South America. In 2015, it made a strategic alliance with Citric from Argentina to boost the development of its portfolio made of 100% natural premium juices. In 2017, LivSmart becomes Beliv, turning into the fastest growing multi-Latin beverage company in the region. In 2019, the company's strategy was restructured with a focus on innovation and incubation.
Beliv has a strong presence in the region and other continents, its products are sold in more than 24 countries and produced in 33 production plants in different countries. It has 10 high-level business partners. (http://www.be-liv.com)
Beliv is a business unit of the CBC Group, a multinational beverage corporation founded in 1885 with operations in Central America, the Caribbean and South America. It has the largest product portfolio in the region, with more than 690,000 points of sale and 1,350 distribution centers.
For more information about Beliv, visit: http://www.belivcompany.com
Media Contact: Lizzy Browne lbrowne@be-liv.com
About Magnus Media
Founded by Marc Anthony in April 2015, MAGNUS Media features operating units that include a celebrity management company, a music publisher, digital content studios, a sports division, a talent booking agency, a record label and an entertainment-focused marketing division to balance the power and potential of major Latin content creators in the U.S. and around the world.
MAGNUS Media represents a long list of artists and athletes including music superstar Marc Anthony, urban genre stars Gente de Zona, singer/songwriter Fonseca, pop duo Mau y Ricky, Cimafunk, Luis Figueroa, radio personality Enrique Santos, and over 60 professional baseball stars including major league pitcher and New York Yankees, Aroldis Chapman, and Toronto Blue Jays star, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., among others.
For more information about Marc Anthony and Magnus Media – Blanca Lasalle blanca@creativelinkny.com
For more information about MAGNUS Media, visit: http://www.magnusmedia.com
For more information about WeBelivMagnus, visit: http://www.webelivmagnus.com
Media Contact
Travis Grant, Mindful Awards, 949.667.4475, Travis@Mindfulawards.com
Lizzy Browne, OCA, 650-785-0102, Lbrowne@beliv.com
SOURCE Mindful Awards