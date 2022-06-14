Odyssey Elixir, a leading functional mushroom beverage brand, announced today they are now available on the Fantastic Fungi Marketplace, an online platform that connects fungi fanatics with various high-quality, mushroom-based products. The platform was created by Fantastic Fungi filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg with the goal of uplifting artisan products that harness the power of mushrooms.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Odyssey Elixir, a leading functional mushroom beverage brand, announced today they are now available on the Fantastic Fungi Marketplace, an online platform that connects fungi fanatics with various high-quality, mushroom-based products. The platform was created by Fantastic Fungi filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg with the goal of uplifting artisan products that harness the power of mushrooms.
"Fantastic Fungi is proud of the thoughtfully curated assortment of mushroom brands featured within our marketplace, and excited to now feature Odyssey products as part of our exclusive collection. Fantastic Fungi has focused on finding small-scale brands which feature certified organic mushrooms, and the Odyssey line of ready to drink beverages is a perfect fit with our values-forward approach, allowing the mushroom curious to discover brands and products they can trust - like these function-forward adaptogenic brews and elixirs - all in one place," said Elizabeth Zeigler, General Manager of Fantastic Fungi.
The Fantastic Fungi Marketplace is an extension of the filmmakers' devotion to mycology; the purpose of the platform is to further connect mycophiles and makers committed to helping the planet, not harming it, enabling shoppers to more easily make informed, values-driven choices. All products on the site are strictly vetted and must meet the following criteria: Non-GMO products & ingredients, mushroom fruiting bodies in all products, certified organic or responsibly wildcrafted, and no artificial flavors, fragrances or additives.
"We're thrilled to be included in this incredible marketplace that highlights the power of the fungi kingdom and exhibits products of the highest quality and standards. We are so grateful for Schwartzberg and the team at Fantastic Fungi Marketplace in expanding awareness around mushrooms as they have helped to create a platform for Odyssey to thrive," says Scott Frohman, CEO & Founder of Odyssey Elixir.
Fantastic Fungi, released in 2019, is a "descriptive time-lapse journey about the magical, mysterious and medicinal world of fungi and their power to heal, sustain and contribute to the regeneration of life on Earth." (IMDb) The film featured various experts in the field including Paul Stamets, a pioneer of the mycology movement. The film is a testament to both Schwartzberg's and Stamets' reverence for the natural world and exhibits their passion for telling stories that honor nature and uncover the mysteries of our planet.
Odyssey Elixir is an emerging functional beverage brand that produces coffees, teas, and sparkling beverages loaded with a high concentration of adaptogenic mushrooms, Beta Glucans and Nootropics combined with other health enhancing ingredients. Odyssey's beverages provide vast functionality and health benefits for consumers such as increased focus, clarity, energy and mood. All of the Odyssey Elixirs are made with organic ingredients, contain no preservatives, artificial flavors, or sweeteners, and are vegan, non-GMO, and kosher.
ABOUT ODYSSEY WELLNESS LLC
Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Odyssey Wellness LLC is an emerging, fast-growing RTD functional beverage company. Their innovative and exotic flavor-forward, functional mushroom elixirs are rich in active compounds found their proprietary extraction method from the fruiting body of mushrooms such as Shitake, Lion's Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Maitake, Chaga, and Cordyceps. These mushrooms have been revered throughout history as having medicinal qualities. Learn more at http://www.odysseyelixir.com
