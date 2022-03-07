FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Odyssey Wellness LLC announced today they will reveal two bold new flavors of their functional mushroom elixirs at Natural Products Expo West, the leading natural products trade show in Anaheim, March 9-12. North Hall Booth 1341.Orange Ginger and Blackberry Lemon Twist are two highly anticipated additions to Odyssey's line of Sparkling Energy + Focus Elixirs. Each new flavor packs zesty punch and tantalizing tang that will quench your thirst and revitalize your mind, body and spirit.
"There's plenty of buzz about the health benefits of mushrooms, but the idea of drinking them is a newer concept," said Frohman. "We're ecstatic to be nominated as a finalist in the 'best new beverage' category, further proving that mushrooms never tasted so good." Infused with 1250 mg of Lion's Mane and Cordyceps, the French Roast Oat Latte packs unprecedented potency compared to other RTD beverages. Topped off with sustainably sourced cocoa for added energy and flavor, this latte is a healthy alternative to the high sugar/high caffeine energy options found in the marketplace. All Odyssey Elixirs are organic, contain no preservatives, artificial flavors, or sweeteners, and are vegan, non-GMO, and kosher and have between 4-6 net carbs."
Odyssey Elixir is transcending the nootropics space with their next generation line of ready-to-drink (RTD) functional, mushroom elixirs. The brand is redefining the perception of mushrooms, making them a more accessible and delicious part of the everyday routine. Blending ancient remedies with fresh flavors, Odyssey Elixirs are the ultimate functional beverage for the modern day creative, competitor, high achiever, and the sober-curious.
With a harmonious fusion of citrus and spice, the Orange Ginger elixir emanates a sip of sunshine. The Blackberry Lemon Twist elixir is a tad sweet sparkling treat, bursting with tart, juicy flavor. Odyssey's complete portfolio of potent, adaptogenic beverages include:
Four exotic fruit flavors of Sparkling Elixirs, packed with 2500 mg of Lion's Mane and Cordyceps extracts esteemed for their nootropic benefits, plus 85mg of natural caffeine for enhanced vitality with zero added sugar and low net carbs.
· Energy + Focus - Blackberry Lemon Twist
· Energy + Focus - Orange Ginger
· Energy + Focus - Dragon Fruit Lemonade
· Energy + Focus - Passion Fruit Orange/Guava
Coffee + Tea Brews each with 1250 mg of varying functional mushroom extracts in four flavors:
· Focus - French Roast Oat Latte with Lions Mane & Cordyceps and Cocoa
· Energy - Cold Brew Oat Latte with Lions Mane & Cordyceps
· Mood Boost - Chai Rooibos Tea with Reishi, Turkey Tail & Ashwagandha
· Immunity - Berry White Tea with Reishi, Chaga, Maitake, Turkey Tail, Shitake & Elderberry
The French Roast Oat Latte (Focus) has been nominated as a Nexty Award Finalist in the 2022 lineup of 'best new beverages," by New Hope Network. The NEXTY Awards recognizes the most progressive, impactful, and trustworthy products in the natural products industry. Odyssey Wellness Founder, Scott Frohman, was thrilled to accept the honor.
ABOUT ODYSSEY WELLNESS LLC
Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Odyssey Wellness LLC is a rapidly growing RTD functional mushroom beverage company. Their innovative and exotic flavor-forward mushroom sparkling elixirs, herbal brews and plant-based coffee lattes are rich in active compounds that boost brain performance, focus, energy, and mood. They use highly bioavailable extracts found in the fruiting body of mushrooms. Odyssey is committed to delivering the health benefits of traditional functional mushrooms in modern, socially conscious, sober-curious, great tasting beverages that inspire people to use their own personal power to do good.
Media Contact:
Margie Adelman
Margie.adelman@odysseyelixir.com
916-220 3500
