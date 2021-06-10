CLEVELAND, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viewpoint is a short-form documentary program that highlights unique stories from around the world. The Viewpoint team is currently finalizing a new episode that seeks to educate consumers on unique franchise concepts and entrepreneurship. In this case, they are partnering with the pizza chain Romeo's Pizza to discuss the brand, the opportunity and the industry.
Romeo's Pizza, the award-winning franchise that wants to become the local pizza champion in every market, has refined every level of its business operations strategy and set the stage for an aggressive expansion plan in the midst of a pandemic. Based upon a franchisee-first focus, Romeo's Pizza found opportunity during trying times and has risen to the challenge as a unified team.
Romeo's Pizza CEO, Ryan Rose, views the brand's recent record-breaking years as further motivation for the company to reassess and recalibrate its operating best practices, brand identity, and commitment to teamwork and community engagement.
As part of their purpose to give back, local franchises are also encouraged and empowered to engage in outreach efforts in their local communities, ranging from youth athletic programs to supporting first responders in their fight against the pandemic. From a higher level, Romeo's Pizza has long-supported environmental and community focused organizations, as well.
These trends within the business will be highlighted as Romeo's will contribute their storyline to the Viewpoint program in an entirely educational context.
The show is being distributed nationally in June of 2021. To learn more about Viewpoint, visit http://www.viewpointproject.com.
About Romeo's Pizza:
Founded in 2001 in Medina, Ohio, Romeo's Pizza is an award-winning, food-first, pizza community. With 47 locations and counting, the growing international franchise delivers handcrafted excellence through our local pizza champions.
Romeo's Pizza delivers purpose-driven, handcrafted excellence through our team of local pizza champions. We believe pizza is always the answer. We deliver sweet smiles, one slice at a time. We will positively impact our communities and environment through our Pizza with a Purpose initiative. This initiative supports local, national and worldwide organizations that believe in making a positive impact on people and our planet.
