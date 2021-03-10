COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The pandemic turned 2020 into an uncertain year for many businesses. But against all odds, 19 entrepreneurs in eight states fulfilled their dreams of opening a coffee shop with the help of nationally renowned coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.
Six of the new coffee shops were the second or third locations for their owners.
"Kudos to the new coffee shop owners who refused to let the pandemic stop them from opening their businesses," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. "I am impressed by their courage, creativity, and sheer perseverance.
"Owners who opened their second or third location during the pandemic show that specialty coffee shops can remain profitable and grow even during a recession."
Some owners said they would not have been able to open without the help of Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative.
"Hands down the best decision we made was going with Crimson Cup," said Angel Gordon, owner of Ivory Bean Coffee House. "Doing this on our own, I don't think we'd be sitting here right now."
Angel Becker, co-owner and manager of Kahvi Coffee House + Cafe, said Crimson Cup's one-stop-shop approach, including equipment and initial inventory, gave her the self-assurance she needed.
"If we didn't have Crimson Cup, I don't think we could have made the leap to do this," she said. "It would have been overwhelming."
Many of the new owners had zero experience with specialty coffee. They learned how to open a coffee shop through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps program.
Based on Ubert's Book, Seven Steps to Success: a Commonsense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, the 7 Steps program has helped hundreds of independent coffee shops in 30 states become thriving businesses.
"We believe that our company only succeeds when our customers do," Ubert said. "As a result, Crimson Cup supports coffee shop owners at every step – from scouting a great location and writing a coffee shop business plan to planning a menu, choosing equipment, hiring staff and providing comprehensive training."
Unlike coffee franchises, Crimson Cup allows entrepreneurs to call the shots as they build their businesses.
Each of the 19 new coffee shops is as unique as its owners and their communities. They include:
- Adam's Flying Pig Coffee House in Wheelersburg, Ohio
- Coffee Jerks Deer Creek in Deer Creek, Oklahoma
- Coffee Jerks Uptown in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Common Ground Coffee Bar in Oxford, Missouri
- Cups of Joy in Wilson, North Carolina
- Germania Brew Haus in Godfrey, Illinois
- Hawthorn Tree Bakery in Carlinville, Illinois
- Higher Groundz Coffee & Tea in Maryland Heights, Missouri
- Ivory Bean Coffee House in Shelby, Ohio
- Kahvi Coffee House + Café in Eau Claire, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
- Matter More Coffee House in Hampstead, North Carolina
- Orange Couch Coffee House in Eureka, Missouri
- Oxford Gourmet & Gifts in Oxford, Mississippi
- Rare Bird Emporium in Murphy, North Carolina
- Rise & Dine in Crescent, Oklahoma
- Sweeten Creek Coffee House in Ashville, North Carolina
- Winston's Coffee & Waffles food truck in the Columbus suburb of Clintonville, Ohio
"From the name on the door to the location, menu, decor and other features, the owners put their stamp on businesses that reflects their individual tastes and the needs of their local communities," Ubert said.
"Crimson Cup acts as a coffee partner for our customers," he added. "We don't charge franchise fees or royalties. In fact, we don't even make customers sign long-term contracts."
7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton is the initial contact for all new coffee shop owners.
"If you've ever dreamed about opening a coffee house, I'd love to help you get started," Fullerton said. "We've helped hundreds of entrepreneurs take the leap from dreaming about a coffee shop to opening their doors. Chances are, we can help you!"
Reach Fullerton by emailing sfullerton@crimsoncup.com or by calling 1.888.800.9224.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bear Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer™ initiatives, promoting the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, cheryl@claypoolecc.com
SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea