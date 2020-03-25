TULSA, Okla., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While forced business closures cause hundreds of thousands of layoffs in the restaurant industry, two Oklahoma-based work tech software companies are collaborating to help workers get re-employed, in new industries.
This new service will provide a free Job-Fit assessment and a Me in 3 video profile account to all displaced workers. The assessment will help displaced workers see what other types of jobs they could be a good fit for and it provides them with a specific job fit report for up to 70 different jobs. They'll also be able to create a Me in 3 profile including a video, summary of skills and uploaded resume. The free package would allow them to market themselves to employers in other industries by:
- Demonstrating they are a good fit for new positions and industries and
- Showcasing their soft skills and personality fit using the 3-minute video profile.
Brett Williams, Me in 3's president said, "Before this worldwide pandemic started, Me in 3 already had a great video-based solution for allowing job seekers to stand out and be seen and heard. Now we are giving our solution away so that people that have recently lost their job can tell their story and introduce themselves to potential employers…even if it is in a new industry."
As an example, this link shows a Me in 3 profile of a bartender in Portland, OR who was applying for a software sales position: http://bit.ly/LFMein3. She got an interview for the job and the hiring manager assured her that she would not have gotten the interview without the ability to "tell her story."
Hiring organizations and job seekers can sign up for a free account at www.mein3.com
"While the restaurant industry has been heavily impacted by the pandemic, many other industries and companies are hiring at record rates. Our two companies want to help workers transition to where the work is," said Chris Wright PhD, president of Reliant.
Me in 3 is a video-based Software as a Service platform designed to link Job Seekers and Job Creators. It allows job seekers to create a profile that includes a short video where they can tell their story and show their soft (people) skills. It allows hiring managers to review profiles in order to quickly find candidates to interview. www.mein3.com
Reliant is a Talent Management software and technology company offering tools and solutions that help employers attract, develop and retain a talented workforce. https://reliantlive.com/
