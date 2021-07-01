MARINA DEL REY, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Looking for a better way to relax in the summer heat? Olala has just released the perfect companion for your summer getaway at the beach with friends or simply in your backyard. You can now find their fast-selling and delicious craft soda flavors like Orange Cream Soda, Blue Raspberry, Mango, and Guava in a new, higher potency option at 100mg THC per bottle. This makes for the perfect complement to their existing 10mg line and a bigger kick for those accustomed to higher THC doses. The best part is that the beverages are the same delicious, island-inspired flavor profiles as before but with ten times the potency.

About Olala

Olala is a California-based company that produces flavorful, high-quality cannabis-infused sodas in dosages of 10mg or 100mg with full-spectrum cannabis oil. The company's products are inspired by the Hawaiian heritage of Olala founder Randy Reed and the ethos that "Life's Better Chilled".

Olala sodas provide superior carbonation and flavor when compared to competition due to their patented manufacturing process. The best part is that none of this requires additives or preservatives to artificially improve taste or shelf stability. Instead, the proprietary carbonation process enhances shelf life, balances the flavor, and creates a classic soda experience. As a result,, Olala provides the only full-spectrum cannabis beverage product with a classic soda taste. This makes for an all-natural yet extraordinarily flavorful cannabis beverage experience.

