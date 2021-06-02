HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olala's New Beverage Line Turns Heads
Hollywood felt a bit more chilled out than usual this past weekend thanks to the laid-back, island-inspired cannabis beverage brand, Olala. The pioneering brand held a rooftop party to celebrate the launch of their line of cannabis-infused craft sodas in the State of California and the chill vibes could be felt for miles around. Attendees from all corners of the California cannabis industry enjoyed chef-curated food, perfectly dialed live DJ sets, and most importantly, a cocktail bar with a menu of Olala's high-quality THC-infused craft sodas. The event brought to life the company's motto and tagline: "Life's Better Chilled."
About Olala
Olala initially launched in 2015 in Washington State inspired by co-founder Randy Reed's Hawaiian heritage and culture and grew to become the leading THC-infused craft soda in that market. Olala worked to craft the perfect THC craft soda that embodies the aloha state of mind.
The soda is a smooth cannabis-infused beverage that has all of the benefits of the cannabis plant without the poor taste that people expect from cannabis beverages. Flavors like Orange Cream, Blue Raspberry, Guava, and Mango guarantee you will find a flavor that hits the spot.
Before Olala and Lehua Brands' industry-changing advancements in terpene extraction, those who drank cannabis beverages found themselves sacrificing flavor for the benefits of marijuana. With the patented Lehua terpene extraction approach, however, this kind of compromise has become a thing of the past. The nasty "wet-weed" experience was replaced with the balanced yet smooth bubbly flavor of Olala. Maintaining the full-spectrum profile of the plant, Olala, and Lehua's process almost perfectly duplicates the THC and other compounds found in native cannabis all at once, delivering users a remarkable entourage effect. Simply put, nature designed these compounds to perform best when they are consumed together-- which means each sip of Olala gives you superior taste and an unparalleled chill.
