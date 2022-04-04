Master Distiller Greg Metze Pushes the Envelope with Master's Blend Series
FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Old Elk Distillery is proud to announce the release of two additional expressions of Master Distiller Greg Metze's Master's Blend Series: Old Elk Four Grain and Old Elk Double Wheat.
Old Elk's Master's Blend Series is the creation of new tasting experiences for whiskey aficionados nationwide. "By marrying traditional favorites, award-winning bourbons and whiskeys, and a bold sense of adventure, we have created two exquisite, unique whiskies that I am personally very excited to share with the world," says Greg Metze. Creating some of the most celebrated spirits in the world for over four decades, Greg's experience is apparent in every sip.
"We are so proud of what Greg has accomplished with these two new releases," adds Old Elk's CEO, Luis Gonzalez. "At Old Elk, we value innovation, quality, craftsmanship and integrity beyond anything else, and Greg has really poured those values into these liquids."
Old Elk Double Wheat Straight Whiskey is a combination of two of Old Elk's most beloved and awarded wheater whiskeys: Old Elk Straight Wheat Whiskey and Old Elk Wheated Bourbon Straight Bourbon Whiskey, creating a unique pour. The liquid yields a higher proof (107.1), and a brighter profile whiskey with fresh and crisp tasting notes and an undeniable presence of fruit. Old Elk's Double Wheat is doubling down on all the classic notes that make their traditional wheaters beloved. Aged 6-8 years. Mashbill: 71.5% Wheat, 25% Corn, and 3.5% Barley; ABV: 53.55%
Old Elk Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a blend of all four cereal grains including corn, wheat, barley, and rye, leading to a complete profile. The result honors tradition while leading the palate on a rare journey of flavor. Fans will recognize the smooth base with hints of almond, vanilla, maple, and spices creating a balanced sweet and spicy profile at a higher proof (105.9). Aged 6-7 years. Mashbill: 51% Corn, 22.5% Wheat, 19% Barley, 7.5% Rye; ABV: 52.95%
"My goal was to always create whiskeys that bring generations together over one bottle. It's humbling to see my four decades of experience in the industry merging in the Master's Blend Series," adds Metze. "With the Master's Blend Series, I am taking my expertise and creating new and innovative whiskeys for the true aficionado – the one seeking something to discover."
Old Elk's Master's Blend Series will be distributed by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and will be a national limited release, available at select retailers in the U.S. with a suggested retail price of $99.99 per 750 ml bottle. For more information, please visit http://www.oldelk.com.
ABOUT OLD ELK DISTILLERY
Rooted in innovation, quality, craftsmanship, and integrity, Old Elk Distillery of Fort Collins, CO was founded in 2013. Founder Curt Richardson's desire was to create a distinctive portfolio of whiskeys that embodied his passion for whiskey, and he succeeded. In 2016, Greg Metze joined the team as Master Distiller, bringing his 40 years of experience in the whiskey industry to Old Elk. While the signature Old Elk Slow Cut® proofing process takes significantly longer than most recipes, taking the time to proof slowly makes all the difference. The proof is in the liquid. Today, the Old Elk portfolio is available in all 50 states and contains Old Elk Whiskey, including the flagship Blended Straight Bourbon, Whiskeysmith Co.™ Flavored Whiskey, Dry Town® Gin, and Nooku® Bourbon Cream. For more information, please visit http://www.oldelk.com.
Media Contact
Frauke Weston, Colangelo & Partners, 347-703-1782, fweston@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Old Elk Distillery