NEWPORT, Calif., May 5, 2022 

SECURITIES FRAUD INVESTIGATION UPDATE:

1.    Before markets opened on May 4, 2022, BRCC filed to remove public listing of securities held by public investors.

          a.    SEC Filing to remove public listing of securities

2.    After markets closed on May 4, 2022, BRCC registered new shares authorizing private investors (insiders) to sell their stock to the public.

          a.    Notice of Effectiveness

          b.    Primary Offering

3.    On May 5, 2022, Black Rifle's stock price opened down approximately 20% to $11.80 (down from $33.11 a share as of the closing price on April 11, 2022).

Black Rifle Coffee (BRCC) Securities Fraud Investigation Update

SO, WHAT:

If you purchased Black Rifle Coffee's stock (BRCC, BRCC-WT), you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:

To join the prospective class action, see prior press releases about The Black Rifle Coffee Securities Fraud Investigation:

Black Rifle Coffee (BRCC) Securities Fraud Investigation

