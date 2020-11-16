IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wienerschnitzel, the world's largest hot dog chain, is making National Fast Food Day extra special by cooking up some delicious deals you won't want to miss! Visit wienerschnitzel.com to see the list of coupons including savings on the chain's savory hot dogs, tasty burgers and crisp, golden fries. Then, swing by any participating location on or after National Fast Food Day and enjoy some of your favorite foods for less!
"To make this National Fast Food Day even more special, we extended our online coupons for the whole month of November," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "Whether you're craving a quick delicious snack or a meal the whole family will love, we've got you covered."
To find a Wienerschnitzel near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.
About Wienerschnitzel
Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.