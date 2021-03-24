LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A gift to New Jersey." – Matt Fazelpoor, NJ Biz
One All The Way
A Search for the Perfect Hot Dog Takes a Tragic Turn
DOCUMENTARY CHRONICLES THE HOT TEXAS WEINER'S HISTORIC IMPACT ON THE CITY OF PATERSON NEW JERSEY
DEBUTS LIVE AT THE GARDEN STATE FILM FESTIVAL ON MARCH 28
The critically acclaimed short documentary ONE ALL THE WAY (http://www.oneallthewaymovie.com) will premiere live at the 19th annual Garden State Film Festival on March 28th as part of its hybrid virtual and in-person screening. The film follows 83 year-old Harry, and his friends Ron and Larry, who have a crazy obsession for the "Hot Texas Weiner," a deep-fried concoction found only in their hometown of Paterson, N.J. They regularly go on "hot dog crawls," where they visit the best hot dog joints in Jersey. During their latest crawl, they discover that Paterson, America's first and most important industrial center, has become one of the nation's poorest cities. The touching and poignant journey finds a way to inspire every lover of hot dogs and humanity.
The film has also been accepted to the Academy Award qualifying 10th Annual AmDocs Festival (March 26-April 4) and 10th Annual Julien Dubuque International Film Festival where the film will make its mid-west premiere and is nominated as "Best Short Documentary" (April 18-April 25). View the ONE ALL THE WAY trailer here. Additional film festival selections will be announced shortly.
ONE ALL THE WAY is directed by David Baram and produced by his film company 08008 Productions. Baram is a Paterson native, who has built an impressive career in Hollywood, guiding the careers of some of the biggest names in entertainment and producing some of the biggest hit TV series in history. He makes his directorial debut with ONE ALL THE WAY, a film that has significant personal meaning. "This film is my love letter to all the mom & pop diners who created lifelong memories for me," states director David Baram. "The Hot Texas Weiner is more than a hot dog, it represents decades of hard work and sacrifice, many of the immigrant owned establishments poured into creating joyful experiences for the community of Paterson."
ONE ALL THE WAY SYNOPSIS
83 year-old Harry, and his friends Ron and Larry, have a crazy obsession for hot dogs. They regularly go on "hot dog crawls" where they visit the best hot dog joints in Jersey. On today's crawl, they are in search of the world's greatest Hot Texas Weiner, a deep-fried concoction found only in their hometown, Paterson, NJ. But along the way, they discover that Paterson, America's first and most important industrial center, has become one of American's poorest. Yet, their touching and poignant journey finds a way to inspire every lover of hot dogs and humanity.
08008 PRODUCTIONS
08008 Productions develops and produces feature scripted and documentary projects for multiple platforms. The company was founded by veteran entertainment executive David Baram who is a proud native of northern New Jersey.
