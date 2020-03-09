BOULDER, Colo., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Brands, one of the fastest-growing protein bar companies in the U.S. and makers of ONE® and ONE® PLANT™ Bars, is excited to announce the introduction of two new plant-based varieties. The new additions to the ONE PLANT line, Churro and Carrot Cake flavored protein bars, are available starting today on Amazon.
ONE has built a strong following for its signature too-good-to-be-true flavors since it launched the ONE PLANT line in the fall of 2019 with two varieties, Banana Nut Bread and Chocolate Peanut Butter. The addition of Churro and Carrot Cake to the line is poised to continue the momentum ONE created by bringing superior taste and texture into plant-based snacking. Made with high-quality ingredients, each ONE PLANT bar provides 12 grams of plant protein and only 1 gram of sugar—making them a guilt-free indulgence for on-the-go fuel.
"We have been thrilled to receive such positive feedback about the taste and texture of our ONE PLANT offerings since their initial launch last fall, and we are excited to continue the momentum by adding two new dessert-inspired flavors to our plant-based lineup," said Peter Burns, CEO of ONE Brands. "We have seen severe underdevelopment in plant-based protein in the snack category, so we are excited to offer two more options for fueling an active lifestyle for vegans and non-vegans alike."
With a SRP of $2.99, ONE PLANT Churro and Carrot Cake protein bars are now available on Amazon and ONE Brands's website and will be at Vitamin Shoppe in April, and at Meijer starting in early May. For more information on ONE Brands, please visit www.one1brands.com. ONE fans everywhere are encouraged to share the love on social media with the hashtag #TasteBudsDontLie and tag @one1brands.
About ONE Brands
ONE Brands knows that guilt-free indulgence is possible, and we're proving that great taste and good health are not mutually exclusive by delivering anytime, anywhere protein bars in decadent, crave-worthy flavors. Each ONE bar is packed with protein—the core line provides 20 grams of protein per serving, and each ONE PLANT bar provides 12 grams of plant-based protein—while containing only 1 gram of sugar. ONE is committed to offering exceptional taste, superior texture and functionality—and no compromises—through in-house research and recipe development. ONE Bars are perfect for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery or "just because." The roster of fifteen powerfully delicious ONE Bar core flavors is available at Amazon, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and gyms across the country, as well as Walmart, Target and other top regional grocers. ONE PLANT bars are available at Amazon and select GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and Walmart stores, with Churro and Carrot Cake available at Meijer starting in May. Congratulations, You've Found the ONE.
