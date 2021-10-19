NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Established conscious lifestyle brand One Green Planet has paved the way to sustainable healthy eating by becoming the #1 destination for plant-based recipes for mainstream audiences. They boast the largest archive of over 20,000 vegan recipes in their library from hundreds of contributors from across the globe.
What started as a simple website has now grown into an empire with its thriving online presence, popular Food Monster App (featured in Fast Company and Apple's list of favorite apps for healthy eating), and expanding series of plant-based cookbooks.
Now, One Green Planet has a new exciting endeavor-- helping restaurants reimagine their menus and cater to a growing community of consumers in search of plant-based options. For this new service, One Green Planet has collaborated with Celebrity Chef Elijah Brumfield, who has previously worked with big names like Wolfgang Puck, catering giant Great Performances, Starbucks, Delta Airlines, Oprah's Harpo Productions, Facebook, Gladys Knight, Chef Marcus Samuelsson, Chef Hugh Acheson, Chef Roblé Ali, and President Obama.
With Chef Elijah B's culinary background and One Green Planet's extensive knowledge of the plant-based food industry and audience trends, the team is helping restaurants tap into the future of food and a whole new market.
For their debut restaurant, One Green Planet and Chef Elijah B partnered up with Dear Mama, located inside Columbia University's prestigious Jerome L. Greene Science Center in New York City. Collectively they worked on the redesign and relaunch of Dear Mama's menu to include more plant-based dishes, sides, and substitutions. Plus, they created a new seasonal dinner menu with recipe costing and menu pricing for various new plant-based fine dining options.
"One Green Planet's goal is to be a catalyst for change for the restaurants and food services industry, who have the power to have a tremendous impact on human health and world sustainability," says Preeta Sinha, founder of One Green Planet.
Chef Elijah Brumfield says, "I'm excited to have the opportunity to bring my passion for healthy, veggie-centric meals and seasonal whole foods to restaurants in my community in Harlem and beyond."
Some of the new dishes on the Dear Mama menu include:
- Tikka Sling Wings- Soy-based vegan wings tossed in tikka spice and fried until crisp
- Chimichurri Cauliflower Steak Board For Two- Turmeric BBQ rubber cauliflower served with crispy herbs, roasted sweet potato hash, roasted pumpkin seeds, grilled balsamic squash, date crumbles, garlic oil, and Chimichurri sauce
- Seasonal Vegetable Succotash Pasta- Fall root vegetables, vegan pesto, and garlic oil
- Salt and Pepper Crispy Eggplant With Scallions and Red Chili Oil
The trend towards healthy eating is ever-evolving, with more and more people looking for plant-based options. The One Green Planet trailblazers offer the tools to adapt successfully to a plant-based lifestyle.
Want help updating your menu to add more vegan options? One Green Planet offers its services to professionals in the restaurant or hospitality industries who would like help making the change.
To contact, visit their website https://www.onegreenplanet.org/contact-us/ or email One Green Planet's Founder, Preeta Sinha, at preeta@onegreenplanet.org.
About One Green Planet:
One Green Planet is an online guide to making conscious and compassionate choices that help people, animals, and the planet. The minority-owned brand cuts through the green noise and provides high-quality resources that empower you to reimagine the way you eat, buy, and think. Follow them on Instagram @onegreenplanet.
