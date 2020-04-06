DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Food Delivery Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global online food delivery packaging market size grew at a CAGR of 9.6% during the historical period of 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is projected to continue its double-digit growth rate during the next five years.
In recent times, the prevalent trend of on-the-go food consumption, coupled with the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), has positively influenced online food delivery services. Furthermore, the rising environmental concerns, along with the formulation of stringent government regulations against single-use plastic, have led to the introduction of recyclable packaging materials.
Owing to this, various manufacturers have launched innovative and eco-friendly solutions, employing materials such as aluminum and paper, to cater to the growing need for sustainable packaging. All the above-mentioned factors will continue to fuel the growth of the online food delivery packaging market.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key player being Dart Container Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Pactiv LLC, D&W Fine Pack, Gold Plast SPA, Anchor Packaging Inc., Huhtamaki, Berry Global Group Inc., Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Novolex Holdings Inc., Be Green Packaging, and Genpak LLC.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global online food delivery packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global online food delivery packaging market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Online Food Delivery Packaging Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Containers
6.2 Plates
6.3 Bowls
6.4 Cups
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Material
7.1 Plastic
7.2 Paper and Paperboard
7.3 Aluminium
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 North America
8.2 Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.4 Rest of the World
9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Value Chain Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Inbound Logistics
10.3 Operations
10.4 Outbound Logistics
10.5 Marketing and Sales
10.6 Service
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Structure
12.2 Key Players
12.3 Profiles of Key Players
12.3.1 Dart Container Corporation
12.3.1.1 Company Overview
12.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.1.3 Financials
12.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.2 Georgia-Pacific LLC
12.3.3 Pactiv LLC
12.3.4 D&W Fine Pack
12.3.5 Anchor Packaging Inc.
12.3.6 Huhtamaki
12.3.7 Berry Global Group Inc.
12.3.8 Graphic Packaging Holding Company
12.3.9 Novolex Holdings Inc.
12.3.10 Genpak LLC
12.3.11 Be Green Packaging
12.3.12 Gold Plast S.p.A.
