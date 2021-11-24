NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Grocery Market by Product (non-food products and food products) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the online grocery market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 136.97 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
The increased popularity and adoption of e-commerce platforms coupled with the rapid growth in m-commerce are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as end-user perception of online grocery shopping will challenge market growth.
The online grocery market report is segmented by product (non-food products and food products) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region, with 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the online grocery market in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned
- AEON CO. Ltd.
- Aldi Group
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Carrefour
Online Grocery Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.88%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 136.97 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.50
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 55%
Key consumer countries
China, UK, US, Japan, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AEON CO. Ltd., Aldi Group, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour, Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd., Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The Kroger Co., and Walmart Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
