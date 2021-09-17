ALGONAC, Mich., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oopsie Cakes just announced that in addition to their fun and original way to give diaper cakes, they are now offering Towel Cakes which make the perfect gift for weddings, housewarmings and even for the hostess with the mostess. Oopsie Cakes specializes in creating Diaper and Towel Cakes that are not only fun and unique, but also functional and long lasting for any budget. Oopsie Cakes is a family-run business and proud to be made in the USA.    Have Oopsie Cakes help you create the perfect gift for your budget. All of our products are shipped complete, directly to your door. Everyone will remember the cake when it is uniquely made for the Mommy-to-be, Bride-to-be or Hostess with the Mostess. Give Oopsie Cakes a try for your next unique and creative gift.

Media Contact

Diane Innis, Oopsie Cakes, LLC, +1 5868399520, contact@oopsiecakes.net

Facebook

 

SOURCE Oopsie Cakes, LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.