YAKIMA, Wash., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opal Apples growers FirstFruits Marketing is now accepting applicants for its eighth annual Youth Make a Difference initiative, a campaign designed to provide financial support to nonprofit organizations led by youth ages 6 to 25.
Proceeds for Youth Make a Difference are sourced from sales of Opal Apples, which have allowed FirstFruits Marketing to allocate funds for youth-led initiatives that address issues in food security, nutrition, agriculture, food politics or food education. The program has granted over $450,000 since its inception. Non-profit organizations and school-based entities can apply for funding totaling up to $75,000 at http://www.opalapples.com through March 31.
"In our eighth year of Youth Makes a Difference, issues of food security and food education are more important than ever. We're honored to help today's youth take on these challenges and better their communities now and into the future," said Joe Vargas, Marketing Director of FirstFruits Marketing.
All applications will be evaluated against a set of criteria before finalists are posted on opalapples.com. Beginning May 8, Opal Apples fans can visit the website and vote for their favorite initiatives. Winners will be awarded in July based on votes and consistency with criteria. The full criteria, nomination guidelines and funding details can be found at http://www.opalapples.com/youth-make-a-difference/.
About Opal Apples:
Opal apple is known as the apple with a purpose. Grown only in Washington, this Golden Delicious-Topaz cross apple variety was introduced by FirstFruits Marketing in 2010 to wide consumer and media acclaim. Its distinctive color, flavor and texture are not the only qualities that make this product unique: Opal apple was created to make a difference in communities across the nation. Every year, FirstFruits Marketing donates a percentage of sales of every case of apples to worthy organizations that address issues like hunger, food safety, sustainability and the environment. UEB 32642 variety apples are grown exclusively by FirstFruits Farms and distributed under the OPAL® brand name by FirstFruits Marketing in North America.
