RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder solutions, recently received the Food Logistics Top Software & Technology Provider Award for 2021, making it the seventh time in as many years that the firm has been recognized for its contributions to the global cold food and beverage supply chains of its clients. Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' Nov/Dec 2021 print and digital issues.
"We're proud of our role in helping food and beverage supply chain clients leverage leading-edge technology for better visibility, credibility, and efficiency, particularly over the past 24 months," said Chad Kramlich, Open Sky Group Chief Revenue Officer. "We've all been through very unexpected changes to our personal and professional lives, and it feels good to be part of the positive stories."
Since 2006, Open Sky Group has dedicated itself to implementing and upgrading software solutions critical to the efficient operation of supply chain companies, of which cold food and beverage organizations demand special attention due to the perishable nature of the products they deliver.
With continued investments in talent, technology, and innovative service offerings, Open Sky Group has continued to grow, serving customers across the U.S. and around the world.
"Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go 'round. They're what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They're what keeps people, products, and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency, and credibility," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The winners from this year's award prove yet again that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space."
ABOUT FOOD LOGISTICS
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain.
ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUP
Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder warehouse management, labor management, and transportation management solutions, helps clients lower costs and risks with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach to upgrades and implementations. As the largest, dedicated Blue Yonder WMS Implementation partner and one of the first accredited for WMS, Open Sky Group is committed to client success and strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions.
