VERONA, Italy, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This gala event welcomed journalists, sommeliers, and international wine professionals to celebrate and highlight the diversity and quality of Italian wines. Wine Spectator's selection confirmed itself as a true ambassador of Made in Italy products, promoting the best Italian wines to international buyers and experts in the wine industry.
The 10th edition saw the special invitation of selected producers from the past ten editions, resulting in a total of 186 Italian wine producers representing the best wines in the Italian peninsula. We were especially proud this year as we were able to have OperaWine back in-person. Physically seeing all our guests, going through tastings together and talk about all things wine was a beautiful experience. From the feedback collected during the event, the producers had this same shared feeling, summarized by the words of Federica Mascheroni Stianti from Castello di Volpaia: "Being at OperaWine 2021, for this extraordinary and special edition, symbolizes a restart as it is the first event we have attended for a long time. It seems we can now return to an almost normal life, even if we are wearing a mask." "Being here after a year" said Andrea Orsini Scataglini, Head of Communication at Frescobaldi, "means seeing happy faces again. This wonderful industry needs human relationships. Wine is even better if you can share it."
One of our top priorities during the event was the safety and health of our guests, which we took seriously. Thanks to our new location, the Gallerie Mercatali of Verona, we were able to avoid overcrowding and ensure the respect of social distancing throughout the whole event.
OperaWine's experiential journey was also a success. A specific path guided our guests through regions, new oenological frontiers, and grape varieties, representing the finest wines Italy has to offer. "Once inside the venue", explains managing Director of OperaWine Stevie Kim, "our guests had to follow a specific path through an experiential journey exploring regions, grape varieties, and the finest wines represented by 186 producers. This guided course both allowed guests to taste safely, but also provided a narrative guide through the selected wines, thus a regulation becomes an innovation!"
The event started with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2:15 pm, but our producers and sponsors were on site earlier to be interviewed, set their booths, and enjoy a light lunch offered by pizza Chef Renato Bosco from "Saporè" in Verona, who created different types of pizzas perfectly paired with the wines.
Our sponsors and partners played an important role during the event. From our main sponsor, Unicredit to Enartis, from Grana Padano to Grissin Bon, from San Felice Acqua di Toscana to Frantoio Bonamini, and from Terra e Cuore to Forno Bonomi who provided support, and savory and sweet treats during the event. A complimentary glass from Rastal, with a special engraving of the OperaWine logo, was also offered.
