VERONA, Italy, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OperaWine welcomes journalists, sommeliers and international wine professionals for an exclusive gala event aiming at shedding a light on the diversity and high quality of Italian wines, both in their traditional interpretation and their oenological new frontiers. The selection is a true ambassador of Made in Italy products, promoting the best wines to international buyers and experts in the wine industry.
To celebrate the 10th anniversary, Wine Spectator has decided to invite not only the 2021 selected producers, but also those who were selected at least once during the past ten editions, for a total of 186 Italian wine producers. In the words of Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher of Wine Spectator: "This year, to celebrate our tenth edition, we have taken a different approach. In addition to the producers selected especially for this year, we have re-invited all the wineries that have participated in every edition of the event. In consequence, a total of 186 Italian wineries will participate. Each will pour one great vintage and the owners and winemakers will be on hand to meet the guests and discuss their wines." He continues: "We hope OperaWine guests will taste many excellent wines, and discover what makes Italian wines so special, and so unique."
This year we are especially proud to announce that OperaWine will be back in-person.
We believe that human interaction is crucial, and at the same time, we take our guests' safety and health seriously. To ensure that, the 2021 edition will have a new location. OperaWine will always take place in Verona, but this year it will be held at the Gallerie Mercatali, the newly renovated historical Market Galleries. This new venue, measuring 7000 sqm, provides a much larger and accessible space, where social distancing is respected.
Once inside the venue, our guests will have to follow a specific path through an experiential journey exploring regions, grape varieties, and the finest wines represented by 186 producers.
The event will start at 2 pm. From 10:30 am on, producers and sponsors will be on site for interviews and pictures, followed by a light lunch offered by pizza Chef Renato Bosco from "Saporè" in San Martino Buon Albergo, Verona. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 2:15 pm, and the event will end at 7 pm.
A special thanks goes to our numerous sponsors and partners: among them, our main sponsor, Unicredit, an Italian bank that will be presenting a new product specifically designed for wineries. Enartis, a leading company in wine additives is also supporting the event. The Grana Padano cheese consortium, representing the excellence of Italian dairy art, will be offering its products, and presenting all exhibitors with a special gift. Grissin Bon will provide its signature breadsticks and thanks to a special partnership, San Felice Acqua di Toscana will be offering spring water. Frantoio Bonamini will provide bread and olive oil, Terra e Cuore will be offering artisanal ice-cream, and Forno Bonomi will be present with a buffet of sweets and delicacies. Finally, each visitor will receive a complimentary glass from Rastal, world-renowned glass manufacturer, with a special engraving of the OperaWine logo.
About Vinitaly:
The 54th edition of Vinitaly has been postponed to April, 10-13 2022. Every year, Vinitaly counts more than 4,000 exhibitors on a 100,000+ square meter area and 130,000 visitors from over 140 different countries with more than 30,000 top international buyers. The premier event to Vinitaly, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: 100 Great Producers selected by Wine Spectator" which in 2021 will be held on June 19, will unite international wine professionals in the heart of Verona, offering them the unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 100 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since 1998 Vinitaly travels to several countries such as Russia, China, USA and Hong Kong thanks to its strategic arm abroad, Vinitaly International. In February 2014 Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of divulging and broadcasting the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe. Today VIA counts 215 Italian Wine Ambassadors and 15 Italian Wine Experts.
About Wine Spectator:
Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews of more than 15,000 wines each year. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.
