VERONA, Italy, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veronafiere and Vinitaly once again open the doors of the former Gallerie Mercatali to welcome the 130 Italian producers invited to OperaWine 2022. The wineries selected by Wine Spectator magazine represent all the regions of Italy, from north to south, including the islands. The event offers producers the opportunity to present their wines to international journalists, trade operators and key figures in the sector.
With this edition more than ever, we want to tell the story of Italian excellence and the commitment of Italian producers, in light of the post-pandemic reset of the wine sector. The concept chosen for OperaWine 2022 celebrates this momentum towards innovation while also respecting tradition, and is linked to a significant anniversary: the 150th anniversary of the birth of Piet Mondrian, a key figure of the twentieth century who focused on these themes in his art.
The 130 wineries selected for this edition were announced on 8 March by Alison Napjus, Senior Editor and Tasting Director of Wine Spectator, at the Vinitaly Roadshow in New York. Italian wine is represented by wineries from all over the peninsula which, despite the difference in production style, size and territory, are united by the exceptionally high quality of their respective productions. In the words of Alison Napjus: "At Wine Spectator we love the great diversity on display among Italian wine and the ongoing strides the country's producers make towards even greater quality with every new vintage. Each year at OperaWine we look to highlight that diversity and those efforts. What began in 2012 as a tasting of about 100 producers has expanded, and this year we'll welcome 130 producers to the tasting."
The selection list was published the same day on the OperaWine website and on social platforms.
Tuscany, Piedmont and Veneto are reconfirmed as the most represented regions with 36 Tuscan producers, 20 from Piedmont and 19 from Veneto.
The subdivision of the producers for the other regions is as follows:
8 wineries from Sicily;
6 wineries in Trentino Alto Adige;
6 wineries from Campania;
5 wineries from Friuli Venezia Giulia;
5 wineries from Lombardy;
3 wineries from each of Basilicata, Marche, Puglia and Umbria;
2 wineries from each of Abruzzo, Calabria, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, and Sardinia;
1 winery from each of Valle d'Aosta, Molise and Lazio;
Regarding the labels, the wines chosen are for the most part red: 97. There are 22 white wines for tasting at the OperaWine stands, 7 sparkling wines, 2 semi-sparkling wines, and 2 sweet wines to complete the list.
As always, admission is by invitation only, reserved for journalists and specialized trade operators, but it is possible to follow the chronicle of the event through the OperaWine social channels, which will include the presentation campaign of each of the 130 producers selected for 2022. We invite everyone to follow OperaWine's Instragram, Twitter, Linkedin, and Facebook profiles to stay updated about the event.
About Vinitaly:
The 54th edition of Vinitaly will be held from April 10th to the 13th. Every year, Vinitaly counts more than 4,000 exhibitors on a 100,000+ square meter area and 130,000 visitors from over 140 different countries with more than 30,000 top international buyers. The premier event to Vinitaly, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: 100 Great Producers," which will be held on the 9th of April, one day prior to Vinitaly will unite international wine professionals in the heart of Verona, offering them the unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 100 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since 1998 Vinitaly International travels to several countries such as Russia, China, USA, and Hong Kong thanks to its strategic arm abroad, Vinitaly International. In February 2014 Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of divulging and broadcasting the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe. VIA this year launched the 21st edition of its Certification Course. To date, there are 271 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 15 are also Italian Wine Experts.
About Wine Spectator:
Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews of more than 15,000 wines each year. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.
