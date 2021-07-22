DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities in the Americas Wine Sector to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wine sector was valued at US$313,500.2 million in 2020. During the forecast period of 2020-2025, it is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% to reach US$434,500.8 million by 2025. The Americas was the third-largest regional market in the world in 2020, with a value share of 20.1%. That year, the region recorded value sales of US$62,900.1 million and volume sales 6,305.3 million liters. During 2020-2025, the region is anticipated to grow at value and volume CAGRs of 4.74% and 1.64%, respectively.
In 2020, the top five companies in the Americas wine sector accounted for a volume share of 42.7%. E. & J. Gallo Winery made up 19.5%, with presence in the still wine category. It was followed by The Wine Group LLC (8.6%), Constellation Brands, Inc (8.4%), Grupo Penaflor SA (3.2%), and Fecovita Coop Ltda (3%). Private labels held a 2.4% volume share of overall sales.
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas wine sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.
It includes analysis on the following:
- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.
- High-Potential Countries' Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various wine by category across high-potential countries in Americas. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across Americas based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic trends, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.
- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.
- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling wine manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Americas. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector, and insights.
- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Americas, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.
- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Americas wine sector in 2020. It covers the following distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, convenience stores, on-premise, department stores, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and other retailers.
- Packaging Analysis: The report provides percentage share (in 2020) and growth analysis (during 2015-2025) for various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack liters) of wine.
- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to the Americas wine sector.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Part 1: Market Environment
- Market size analysis - The Americas compared to other regions
- Value and volume growth analysis by region
- The Americas market growth analysis by country
- The Americas market growth analysis by category
Part 2: High-Potential Countries' Analysis
- Methodology - Identifying high-potential countries
- Top four high-potential countries in the Americas
- Overview of high-potential countries in the Americas
- Growth contribution analysis by country
- Value share analysis of wine sector compared to other alcoholic beverages sectors
- Change in consumption levels by country and category
- Per capita consumption analysis
- Per capita expenditure analysis
Part 3: Country Deep Dive
Part 4: Success Stories
- Case study: 2019 Chaleur Blanc by DeLille Cellars
- Case study: Mercer Small Lot Petit Verdot by Mercer
- Case study: Daydreamer 2017 Amelia by Daydreamer Wines
Part 5: Competitive Environment
- Leading companies' share in the Americas wine sector
- Brand share analysis of top five companies
- Leading companies in the Americas wine sector
- Leading brands in the Americas wine sector
- Private label penetration in the Americas wine sector
Part 6: Distribution Analysis
- Leading distribution channels by country
- Leading distribution channels by category
Part 7: Packaging Analysis
- Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type
- Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type
Part 8: Challenges and Future Outlook
