NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, digital ordering platform Orda announced their partnership with DoorDash.
Thanks to the partnership, local brands like restaurants, virtual kitchens, coffee shops, juice stores, and retailers can now stay competitive with commission-free delivery mobile apps. This allows businesses to leverage third-party delivery drivers while taking digital orders with a branded platform where they avoid high commissions and only pay a fixed price per delivery. Deliveries are fulfilled by the DoorDash courier network so these businesses don't need to worry about logistics like scheduling drivers or paying for transportation costs.
To understand why this partnership is important, Roy Ganor, founder of Orda explains "86% of consumers prefer to order directly from their favorite brand's mobile app. Being able to now add delivery to their own app as a result of the Orda and DoorDash partnership is an unprecedented growth opportunity for sellers and Doordash."
Gary Thomas, co-owner of Keva Juice, a rapidly growing 25 location national chain, said "We have had thousands of people download our order ahead mobile app in 2021 and got great feedback. Adding a delivery option through Orda and DoorDash which is the most popular option nation-wide opened up new markets for us and allowed us to scale overnight without upfront operation fees."
