SALEM, Ore., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oregon Fruit Products LLC, manufacturer of premium fruit solutions, announces two new additions to their foodservice industry favorite "Fruit in Hand" line of products. Fruit in Hand Tangerine Velvet and Strawberry Watermelon Original can be used to add real fruit to a variety of menu applications including fruited lemonades, milkshakes, beverages, sauces, baked goods, dressings and desserts. Just in time for summer, when consumers crave the sweet tastes of the season.
The Tangerine Velvet Fruit in Hand offers a sweet citrus note with a velvety smooth texture and is packed in 32 fl. oz. plastic bottles and frozen to maximize quality.
Capturing the taste of summer, National chain, Smashburger is featuring a Tangerine Milkshake as a Limited Time Offer June 1 – Aug 30 in select markets.
The Fruit in Hand Strawberry Watermelon Original features ripe, sweet watermelon and summer strawberries. This product consists of diced strawberries and watermelon with cane sugar and just enough water to make it pourable. Oregon Fruit in Hand Original ships frozen in cases of 6 35 oz. bottles.
Fruit in Hand is known for its versatility on the menu. Once thawed, it can be poured directly from the bottle to make beverages, dressings, sauces, dips, glazes, salsas, etc. Use it in hot or cold applications to create fruit forward entrees or sauces.
"Our foodservice operators turn to our Fruit in Hand products because of its consistency and convenience, eliminating slicing, dicing and blending in the kitchen," said Wendy Bramley, Oregon Fruit Products Director of Foodservice Sales. "We have done that work, saving them labor hours in the kitchen which is time, money, and guarantees product consistency."
Oregon Fruit Products are made in the U.S.A., non-GMO, gluten-free and vegetarian. Oregon Fruit Products does not use, nor does it allow, any of the eight major allergens (milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, soy and wheat) in the products or processing areas.
Founded in 1935, Oregon Fruit Products offers a complete line of canned, frozen and shelf-stable premium fruit for consumers, the fermented beverage industry, foodservice operators and ingredient manufacturers. The company is located in Salem, Oregon and can be found on the web at https://www.oregonfruit.com/foodservice.
