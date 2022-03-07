SALEM, Ore., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oregon Fruit Products LLC, manufacturer of fruit purees for the craft beverage market, today announced its latest seasonal release, Kiwi Puree. Packaged for the fermented beverage manufacturing market, Kiwi Puree is prepared from ripe, firm kiwi, offering a clean, refreshing aroma, and is 100% real fruit with no preservatives and no additives.
Oregon Fruit Products Kiwi Puree adds real fruit character, aroma, and texture to beer, wine, spirits, kombucha, soda or any number of fermented or flavored beverages. On the palate, it's bright and lively, delicately tropical, with notes of juicy star fruit, melon and banana. This puree will be a welcome addition for craft brewers wanting a fresh flavor profile in kettle sours, IPAs, blonds, kolschs or golden ales, and is delicious married with other fruit purees like mango or pink guava.
"Customers are seeking out new, adventurous innovations to satisfy the tastes of their customers," said Chris Hodge, Director of Sales. "Introducing Kiwi Puree now in time for the fresh spring and summer seasons is going to result in some very exciting beverage launches," he added.
The limited supply release of Kiwi Puree is available in 42 lb. aseptic BIB (bag in box), and because Oregon Fruit Products' purees are made with the highest quality fruit and processed into aseptic packaging, brewers are finding it a convenient, high quality and more consistent alternative to fresh or frozen fruit.
Aseptic products are flash heated at ultra-high temperatures for a very short time to minimize microbes in the fruit puree. The product is cooled quickly to maintain the best fresh fruit flavor and color. Additionally, the majority of Oregon Fruit Products' purees have a shelf life of 18 months in ambient temperature.
Oregon Fruit Products has been servicing the craft and commercial brewing industry for over 30 years with its fruit for fermentation line of aseptic purees, providing fermented beverage makers clean, fresh fruit flavor in a convenient format – without the work or the worry of introducing inconsistencies that sometimes come with using fresh or frozen fruit.
The product is kosher, made in the U.S.A., non-GMO, gluten-free and vegetarian. Oregon Fruit Products does not use, nor does it allow, any of the eight major allergens (milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, soy and wheat) in the products or processing areas.
Oregon Fruit Products LLC
Founded in 1935, Oregon Fruit Products offers a complete line of canned, frozen and shelf-stable premium fruit for consumers, the fermented beverage industry, foodservice operators and ingredient manufacturers. The company is located in Salem, Oregon and can be found on the web at http://www.oregonfruit.com/fermentation.
###
Media Contact
Cindy Miller, Revelry Group, 1 8123227740, cindy@revelrygroup.com
SOURCE Oregon Fruit Products