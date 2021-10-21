NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Baby Food Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the organic baby food market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 4.38 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The growing health concerns among parents and the growing popularity of organic baby food products are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the premium price of organic baby foods might limit the market growth.
The organic baby food market report is segmented by product (organic prepared, organic infant formula, organic dried, and organic other), geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and distribution channel (offline and online). In terms of geography, 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. The US is the key market for the organic baby food market in North America.
Companies mentioned with their offerings
- Abbott Laboratories: The company offers product such as SIMILAC® ORGANIC under the brand SIMILAC.
- Arla Foods amba: The company offers organic baby food under its brand Baby&Me.
- Baby Gourmet Foods Inc.
- Campbell Soup Co.
- Danone SA
Organic Baby Food Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 4.38 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.90
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods amba, Baby Gourmet Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Hero Group, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Nestle SA, North Castle Partners LLC, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
