PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LivBar, the fastest growing organic brand, launches the only nutrition bar wrapped in a compostable wrapper in over 400 more retail locations. LivBar joins Midwest based Hy-Vee and Natural Grocers nationwide in their commitment to supporting healthy lifestyles.
Natural Grocers and Hy-Vee offer nutrition focused events, educational opportunities, and in-store health coaches and registered dietitians. These initiatives align with LivBar's mission to empower customers to make more informed decisions about the foods they're eating. The LivBar Nutrition Collective, a community of over 200 registered dietitians, was recently launched with this intention in mind.
"Partnering with like-minded retailers gets us one step closer to our mission of changing the grocery landscape where most of the nutrition bars in the aisle are candy bars in disguise," said Wade Brooks, LivBar CEO. "We're delighted to offer health-conscious consumers an organic, nutritious, and delicious option at Natural Grocers and Hy-Vee. We want everyone to become their own health hero."
LivBar works diligently to push the status quo by:
- bringing together nutrition experts to improve lives;
- quietly donating bars to healthcare workers during the turbulent pandemic;
- challenging the industry to banish plastic wrappers;
- going certified gluten-free and kosher.
LivBars are currently available in thousands of stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Hy-Vee, Fresh Thyme, and Bristol Farms. They are also available online direct from the LivBar website (http://www.livbar.com), as well as Amazon Prime and Amazon Subscribe and Save. LivBar is distributed nationally through UNFI, KeHE, Core-Mark, McLane, and DPI Specialty Foods.
About LivBar
LivBar empowers health-conscious consumers to eat organic and nourish the planet. LivBar is innovating the nutrition bar category by manufacturing at their own solar-powered facility and using the industry's only home compostable wrapper. Every bar is USDA certified organic, low-allergen, plant-based, made with superfood immunity supporting ingredients, and baked, giving it a crunchy and chewy texture. Founded in 2012 by Jan Johansen, nutrition and fitness expert, LivBar is produced and manufactured in Salem, Oregon. For more information about LivBar, visit LivBar.com, The LivBar Media Center, or social media: Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, & TikTok.
