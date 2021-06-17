PORTLAND, Ore., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LivBar, an organic superfood nutrition bar, is officially announcing its Kosher certification through The Orthodox Union (OU) and its gluten-free certification through the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO).
Both certifications will be recognizable by the official OU Kosher and gluten-free logos on future packaging. LivBar acknowledges that recognizable logos are critical for those following dietary restrictions and looking for trustworthy third-party validation. LivBar will continue to verify that it's facility and all ingredients, tools, and machinery comply with OU Kosher and gluten-free standards.
"Kosher and gluten-free practices have always been part of our manufacturing process," said Wade Brooks, LivBar CEO. "It's important that we maintain our customers' trust by supporting the certifying organizations that make it easier for them to identify foods that they can feel good about eating."
LivBars are currently available in thousands of stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Fresh Thyme, and Bristol Farms. They are also available online direct from the LivBar website (http://www.livbar.com), as well as Amazon Prime and Amazon Subscribe and Save.
LivBar is distributed nationally through UNFI, KeHE, Core-Mark, McLane, and DPI Specialty Foods.
About LivBar
LivBar empowers health-conscious consumers to eat organic and nourish the planet. LivBar is innovating the nutrition bar category by manufacturing at their own solar-powered facility and using the industry's only home compostable wrapper. Every bar is USDA certified organic, low-allergen, plant-based, made with superfood immunity supporting ingredients, and baked, giving it a crunchy and chewy texture. Founded in 2012 by Jan Johansen, nutrition and fitness expert, LivBar is produced and manufactured in Salem, Oregon. For more information about LivBar, visit LivBar.com or their social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, & LinkedIn.
About the Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG)
The Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit association funded by private donations, sponsorship opportunities and food safety programs. GIG empowers the gluten-free community through consumer support, advocacy and education. The Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO), a program of GIG, is a leader in the verification of quality, integrity and purity of gluten-free products. GIG is committed to ongoing food safety research to assure customers and consumers the highest level of excellence in its gluten-free programs and services. For information, visit http://www.gluten.org.
About The Orthodox Union (OU)
The Orthodox Union, now in its second century of service to the Jewish community of North America and beyond, represents the fastest growing segment in Jewish life. The OU is a world leader in community and synagogue services, adult education, youth work through NCSY, political action through the IPA (Institute of Public Affairs), and advocacy for persons with disabilities through Yachad and Our Way. Its kosher certification label, the OU, is the world's most recognized kosher symbol and can be found on over 1,000,000 products manufactured in 104 countries around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.oukosher.org.
Media Contact
Jessi Freitag, Liv Foods, Inc., +1 9712005257, jessi@livbar.com
SOURCE Liv Foods, Inc.