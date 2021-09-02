NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ornellaia, the renowned Bolgheri estate, is excited to announce the release of the 2019 vintage of Le Serre Nuove dell'Ornellaia and Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia onto the US market, both of which are expressions of Ornellaia's dedication in the vineyard and attention to every minute detail in the cellar.
Le Serre Nuove di Ornellaia, a precious cuvée of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot, blends the individual traits of each varietal in a complex synergy of aromas, and has become an important and enjoyable expression of the appellation. Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia, predominantly Sauvignon Blanc with a touch of Vermentino and Verdicchio, which grow in small parcels along the Tuscan coast, returns with its hallmark finesse.
Characterized by cool spells and prolonged hot, dry stretches, the 2019 vintage is generous and enjoyable. The 2019 harvest for Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia started with the Sauvignon Blanc on August 19 and extended into the first few days in September, while the later ripening varietals, Vermentino and Verdicchio, arrived in the cellar in mid-September. For Le Serre Nuove dell'Ornellaia, the harvest began with the Merlot on September 5 before continuing with the Cabernets and Petit Verdot until the first week in October.
"Both wines are representing very well the characteristics of the vintage," explains winemaker Olga Fusari. "In Le Serre Nuove dell'Ornellaia, the attention paid to every stage in the winemaking process enabled us to maximize the aromatic potential of the grapes, resulting in a smooth and silky wine with elegant tannins and a lengthy, savory finish. In Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia, the extended harvest times also proved favorable to the aromatic expression of the wine, which we find in the intense notes of citrus and exotic fruit accompanied by the scent of freshly mowed grass and asparagus."
At Ornellaia, every variety and parcel is vinified separately and all the grapes, which are picked by hand, pass through a manual selection and then an optical selection to ensure only perfect grapes make it to the fermentation vessel.
"Le Serre Nuove dell'Ornellaia is a complex wine with a typical Bolgheri identity, elegance and considerable aging potential. Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia, on the other hand, owes its elegant Mediterranean style to the unique microclimate that we have here at Ornellaia," comments Axel Heinz, Estate Director. "This authentic gift of nature enables us to produce a wine that vaunts a sumptuous body with ripe, fruity notes in a fine style, which is the hallmark of Ornellaia."
Le Serre Nuove dell'Ornellaia and Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia are imported exclusively into the U.S. by VINTUS, each at a suggested retail price of $82.
About Ornellaia - http://www.ornellaia.com
The name Ornellaia is synonymous with fine winemaking and an authentic expression of the beauty of Tuscany. The estate is situated along the Tuscan coastline, a short distance from the medieval town of Bolgheri and the iconic cypress-lined approach. Ornellaia Bolgheri DOC Superiore and Ornellaia Bianco are the estate's top wines, ensued by the second vin Le Serre Nuove dell'Ornellaia, Le Volte dell'Ornellaia and the white Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia. In little over thirty years (the first vintage of Ornellaia was in 1985), the team's dedication accompanied by optimal soil and microclimate have resulted in critical acclaim and public success within Italy and internationally.
