Ornellaia is pleased to announce the release of the 2019 vintage of Le Volte dell'Ornellaia. Many components define the style of Ornellaia, the renowned Bolgheri estate, but the underlying philosophy is reflected in all the wines produced on the estate. Le Volte dell'Ornellaia is no exception. A predominantly Merlot-based cuvée, Le Volte dell'Ornellaia 2019 is "a vibrant, expressive and well-balanced wine, the perfect introduction to Ornellaia for every wine lover", according to estate director Axel Heinz.
The 2019 vintage was characterized by a highly variable climate, which alternated cold and wet spells with long bouts of drought and heat. After a normal winter, budbreak took place in the first week of April. The rainy conditions throughout April and May slightly delayed flowering compared to usual, but plant development recovered in June due to bright days. All summer long, the weather remained hot and sunny, except for two days of rain in late July, which readjusted the temperature to the seasonal norm with ideal conditions for the gradual and complete ripening of the grapes.
The harvest began with the Merlot on September 5, and the last of the Cabernet reached the cellar on October 4. As usual, in the last week of September, falling temperatures preserved the vintage's finesse and aromatic freshness. The different grapes were fermented separately in small steel tanks in order to maintain their varietal characteristics. The wine was then aged for 10 months, partly in barriques used previously for Ornellaia and partly in concrete tanks.
Versatile and immediate, "Le Volte dell'Ornellaia combines a Mediterranean expression of generosity with structure and complexity," winemaker Olga Fusari comments. "With its bright ruby red color, intense scents of red berries and rose petals are clearly distinguishable on the nose, while on the palate the taste is full-bodied and enveloping, characterized by dense tannins and a vibrant acidity which make this a pleasing and enjoyable wine". Le Volte dell'Ornellaia 2019 will be available in all markets, ready to bring joy to wine lovers on these early sun-filled days.
Le Volte dell'Ornellaia is imported exclusively into the U.S. by VINTUS, at a suggested retail price of $34.
The name Ornellaia is synonymous with fine winemaking and an authentic expression of the beauty of Tuscany. The estate consists of 115 hectares under vine along the Tuscan coastline, a short distance from the medieval town of Bolgheri and the iconic cypress-lined avenue. Ornellaia Bolgheri DOC Superiore is the estate's top wine, followed by Le Serre Nuove dell'Ornellaia, Le Volte dell'Ornellaia and the whites Ornellaia Bianco and Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia. In little over thirty years (the first vintage of Ornellaia was in 1985), the team's dedication accompanied by optimal geological and microclimate has resulted in critical acclaim and public success within Italy and internationally.
