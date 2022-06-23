The genius loci of Bolgheri in the bright reflections of Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia 2020
NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ornellaia, one of the world's iconic wine estates, is proud to present the 2020 vintage of Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia, which is enhanced by the Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia Ambassadors book project that pays tribute to its relationship with the sea and land to which it belongs.
In Tuscany, wine is often regarded as red by definition. "And yet," Axel Heinz, Estate Director, explains, "with a clear vision, patient research into the best soil and aspect, a suitable selection of the varieties to be planted, and a constant commitment to cultivating the vines with care and attention, we are certain that the genius loci of this unique land can also be conveyed in the straw yellow color of our white wines."
Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia owes its elegant Mediterranean style to the special microclimate that distinguishes the estate. The 2020 vintage was characterized by a rainy yet mild winter. The budbreak occurred later than usual, shielding the vines from any frost damage. A still wet June was followed by a hot, dry summer. The harvest took place earlier, in the first half of August for the Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier and Verdicchio, while we were able to wait until September for the perfect ripening of the Vermentino. "The earlier harvest and the absence of particular water stress, due to the water reserves accumulated in June, enabled the grapes to convey all their hallmark aromas, especially the Sauvignon Blanc," Heinz remarked.
The winemaking and aging must support the balance that distinguishes Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia, without distorting it, in addition to accentuating the texture, without making it heavier. In so doing, the bright colors and refined aromas are kept intact. The practical winemaking choices are aimed at acquiring additional balance, and layers of complexity that allow the wine to withstand the test of time and reveal its deepest soul and the ultimate expression of the terroir with the passing of the years. The wine is made by gently pressing the grapes, followed by the decision to decant and allow half the wine to age in steel tanks, while the remaining half ages in barriques. The wine subsequently spends six months on the lees with bâtonnage.
Winemaker Olga Fusari, who is particularly attached to Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia and who has witnessed the revival in conjunction with its maiden vintage led by Ornellaia's technical team, explains. "With its bright straw yellow color, Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia 2020 displays beautiful aromatic complexity on the nose: woodland and white flowers, accompanied by white peach, sage, and herbal notes, are released in the glass. On tasting, the wine fills the palate with elegance and decisiveness, showing the right balance between freshness, acidity, and density. The finish is vibrant, lasting, and on the savory side."
The release of the 2020 vintage is also accompanied by the Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia Ambassadors book project. This initiative is devoted to the Mediterranean Sea and Italian excellence. The ambassadors, who come from all over the peninsula and beyond, having been selected for their creativity and the quality of their cuisine, have created recipes that pair perfectly with Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia. The Chefs that have taken part in this project are Daniele and Andrea Zazzeri, La Pineta in Marina di Bibbona; Gennaro Esposito, La Torre del Saracino in Vico Equense; Andrea Migliaccio and Salvatore Elefante, Il Riccio in Capri; Emanuele Riccobono, Ristorante Zagara in Sciacca; Pietro d'Agostino, La Capinera in Taormina; Enzo Florio, Da Tuccino in Polignano a Mare; Roberto Gatto, Cip's Club in Venice; Domenico Soranno, Langosteria in Paraggi; and finally, Antonio Colaianni, Ristorante Ornellaia in Zurich. Their dishes reflect the same salinity of the sea that can be found in Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia, which has always borne witness to the evolution of mankind and its connection with the land that yields the centuries-old wisdom of time and patience.
Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia 2020 will be available in the U.S. market in September, and is imported exclusively into the U.S. by VINTUS.
About Ornellaia
The name Ornellaia is synonymous with fine winemaking and an authentic expression of the beauty of Tuscany. The estate is situated along the Tuscan coastline, a short distance from the medieval town of Bolgheri and the iconic cypress-lined approach. Ornellaia Bolgheri DOC Superiore and Ornellaia Bianco are the estate's top wines, ensued by the second vin Le Serre Nuove dell'Ornellaia, Le Volte dell'Ornellaia and the white Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia. In little over thirty years (the first vintage of Ornellaia was in 1985), the team's dedication accompanied by optimal soil and microclimate have resulted in critical acclaim and public success within Italy and internationally.
