NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ornellaia, one of the world's most iconic wine estates, is pleased to announce the release of Ornellaia Bianco 2018 to the fine wine market. While the Ornellaia estate is synonymous with it's world-class red blend, there's another side to the Bolgheri winery, a limited-edition jewel that serves as the alter ego of the Tuscan wine sharing the same name: Ornellaia Bianco.
An intriguing and balanced cuvée in a deep shade of straw yellow, Ornellaia Bianco interprets the spirit of the Bolgheri estate with the grace and light that define this bucolic place. The grapes originate from a unique mélange of land: three small north-facing parcels, woven among the red-grape vineyards, which bestow a crystalline quality and hints of the Mediterranean shrub, sea breezes and a sumptuous style on the wine. Ornellaia Bianco stands as testimony to Bolgheri's undeniable capacity to grow white varietals.
Ornellaia Bianco 2018, a Sauvignon Blanc-led blend with a touch of Viognier, displays "aromas of exotic fruit accompanied by mild hints of finely roasted vanilla, with a rich and fragrant palate perfectly balanced by a savory tanginess," comments the estate's Winemaker, Olga Fusari.
"2018 was rather harmonious, consisting of rain and sunshine in useful and necessary measures," explains Estate Director Axel Heinz. The spring nurtured and revived the canopy with many showers, which was duly replaced by a summer of sunshine, in which the area's typical breeze kept the vines healthy and dry. "In August, the various microclimates were accentuated by scattered showers," Heinz continues. "This resulted in marked differences in the ripening stages of the grapes, which we harvested at very different times, starting after the 15th of August and continuing until the 13th of September. It was perhaps the longest harvest in the history of Ornellaia."
This wine is a product of meticulously harvested grapes picked in several stages before being fermented and set aside to refine for 10 months on the lees. Ornellaia Bianco does not undergo malolactic fermentation, therefore enabling its fresh character and Mediterranean identity to shine through.
The desire to convey the estate's exceptional qualities has shaped Ornellaia's philosophy since the beginning, and Ornellaia Bianco 2018 is no exception, ready to inspire wine enthusiasts with evocative images of the beautiful Tuscan coast.
Ornellaia Bianco is imported exclusively into the U.S. by VINTUS in a very limited amount, at a suggested retail price of $255.
***
About Ornellaia - http://www.ornellaia.com
The name ORNELLAIA is synonymous with fine winemaking and an authentic expression of the beauty of Tuscany. The estate is situated along the Tuscan coastline, a short distance from the medieval town of Bolgheri and the iconic cypress-lined approach. Ornellaia Bolgheri DOC Superiore and Ornellaia Bianco are the estate's top wines, ensued by the second vin Le Serre Nuove dell'Ornellaia, Le Volte dell'Ornellaia and the white Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia. In little over thirty years (the first vintage of Ornellaia was in 1985), the team's dedication accompanied by optimal soil and microclimate has resulted in critical acclaim and public success within Italy and internationally.
Media Contact
Emily Rose, Colangelo & Partners, 916-601-5148, erose@colangelopr.com
Erin Healy, Colangelo & Partners, 415-244-6346, ehealy@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Ornellaia