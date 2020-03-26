DENVER, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the current impact of COVID-19 it is critical that we all pull together to support our local restaurants to ensure they survive over the next 90 days and thrive into the future. As such PIN Business Network CEO Joe Oltmann, former restaurateur, is offering the service of both PIN Business Network and Our Community Now (OCN) to drive take-away and curbside business, as well as local community financial support.
Our Community Now is a website and the largest social platform in Colorado that connects people to their community. In addition to the website, the ecosystem includes community pages on social media like, Denver Now, that help local communities stay hyper connected. The platform and social media pages reach millions of engaged people weekly. Over the past couple of years OCN has been building a community of connected restaurateurs and foodies, called OCN Eats.
HOW OCN CAN HELP RESTAURANTS
Rather than raiding our grocery stores and buying fast food, because it's the most convenient, we can be helping our restaurants make it through the drought. We can do this by ordering pick-up and delivery, purchasing gift cards and scheduling future reservations. We also believe that providing generous tips, if you can, will go a long way.
OCN is offering restaurants FREE access to our platform for 90 days. OCN will put your business into the largest social media environment in Colorado. This includes putting your restaurant in their email and texting groups; in front of their Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and podcast followers, and a space on the news and events website, just as a start.
- Restaurants - If you are a restaurant owner or an employee of a restaurant. Reach out to us through this link to get signed up for our FREE program to connect you to the Colorado community.
- Community - If you support local businesses, stay up-to-date and receive local offers from Our Community Now, sign up here.
ABOUT PIN BUSINESS NETWORK
PIN Business Network is a "Data as a Service" company. The proprietary data engine powers businesses in nearly every industry and vertical across the nation.
ABOUT OUR COMMUNITY NOW
Our Community Now (OCN) is your vibrant, entertaining source for all the best stories coming out of our community.
COMPANY CONTACT
Keith Sawarynski
President & COO
Phone: (720) 949-7372 x1003
Email: keith@pinbn.com
Website: www.ourcommunitynow.com