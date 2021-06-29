NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Out East, the female founded, sustainable wine company founded in New York City in 2018 by Cori Lee Seaberg and Patrick Mitchell, today announced new partnerships with distributors along the East Coast in key markets including Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, South Carolina and Florida.
Previously only available in New York, Florida, Virginia, Rhode Island, Texas, Maryland and District of Columbia, the new partnerships with Martignetti Companies (MA), Consortium Wine & Spirits (FL), Vintage Imports (NJ, PA, DE) and Curated Selections (SC) brings the premium portfolio of wines to 12 states in addition to Dubai, UAE with the leading Middle East distributor, MMI.
"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in the US and look forward to bringing Out East to these new markets by partnering with seasoned distributors that share the same passion we do," said Co-Founder Cori Lee Seaberg.
"Through pioneering collaborations with best-in-class producers, we are developing a portfolio of signature, sustainably produced and beautifully presented wines to define a new paradigm for contemporary wine brands that appeal to discerning consumers and new audiences alike," Patrick Mitchell added.
Out East focuses on leading destination markets, primarily on the east coast from New York City to The Hamptons and Miami to Palm Beach with their portfolio of highly rated wines having received placements in leading retailers and restaurants including Le Bilboquet, DANIEL, La Goulue, Surf Lodge, Casa Tua, and Loews Hotel. These new strategic partnerships allow them to continue expansion into major urban markets and highly regarded destinations like The Cape & Islands, Charleston and the Jersey Shore.
Out East's current portfolio includes sustainably produced wines from France: Out East Rosé (Côtes de Provence, SRP $19.99, 92 Points), Champagne A L'EST (Épernay, SRP $49.99, 93 Points) and Out East Hermitage 2017, a limited edition release in partnership with Cave de Tain (Hermitage, SRP $89.99, 96 Points).
About Out East:
Out East is a female founded, purpose driven wine company defining a new paradigm for contemporary wine brands. Launched in New York City in 2018 by Cori Lee Seaberg and Patrick Mitchell, Out East partners with best-in-class producers to develop signature premium wines. These are made from the finest ingredients on earth, sustainably produced and beautifully presented. Around this portfolio, Out East is building a passionate community through thoughtful brand activations, charitable collaborations and captivating original content.
