MCCONNELL, Ill., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Out-Grow has announced the release of their newest article: The Sustainability Of Mushrooms: Healthy For People And The Planet.
According to Out-Grow, "Growing mushrooms, eating mushrooms, and trying out newly developed mushroom products is a great way to aid the planet, sustain your own health, and provide support to those who are finding simple and sustainable ways to provide us with the food and products we need."
The article provides thorough information on the many uses and benefits of mushrooms so that readers can have a better understanding of the versatile food that's packed with essential vitamins, and minerals.
Sourced from multiple educational sources such as American Mushroom and Morning Ag Clips, the article also informs readers that a diet containing mushrooms has the potential to improve gut health and reduce the risk of cognitive disease.
To learn more about The Sustainability Of Mushrooms, visit Out-Grow here.
About Out-Grow:
Out-Grow is the leading provider for edible mushroom cultures and prepared substrates on the internet. They are a small company positioned in the glacial hills in the corner of Northwestern Illinois. They take pride in their rural roots and delight in bringing their Midwestern integrity and high quality products to the entire world from their little spot in the country.
Media Contact
Mike Wiberg, Out-Grow, (800) 882-8213, mike@out-grow.com
SOURCE Out-Grow