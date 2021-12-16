SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Outer Aisle, the massively popular brand of delicious, versatile and convenient veggie-based bread alternatives is adding a new veggie to the mix with the launch of the first-of-its-kind, best-for-you Broccoli Sandwich Thins.
With the launch of Broccoli Sandwich Thins, Outer Aisle is adding all the goodness of Broccoli Power™ to its lineup of veggie-based products to continue its mission of making it easy for people to eat more veggies and opt for healthier foods without any fillers or processed carbs.
Made with only fresh, simple ingredients — broccoli, whole cage-free eggs, parmesan cheese and nutritional yeast — Outer Aisle Broccoli Sandwich Thins are keto-friendly, grain- and gluten-free and low-glycemic. Each pair of thins contains a full serving of fresh broccoli, 7g of protein and only 1g of net carbs. Being as versatile as they are delicious, these Broccoli Sandwich Thins can be used as sandwich bread, tortillas, hamburger buns, wraps, a bagel or even mini pizza crusts, any time fewer carbs and more flavor are wanted.
"Over the last year Outer Aisle grew exponentially. We doubled year-over-year sales and broke ground on a new production facility to meet our increased consumer and retail demand. With this momentum and increased capacity, we are thrilled to be able to expand on our product offerings and continue to lead the veggie-based bread category with the launch of our delicious Broccoli Sandwich Thins," said Jeanne David, Founder and CEO of Outer Aisle. "Nearly a decade ago we invented cauliflower 'bread,' and now we're adding a new veggie to the mix to make eating veggies not only easier but tastier for people everywhere."
Outer Aisle continues to update its offerings based on consumer tastes and trends and finds innovative ways to make eliminating processed carbs and eating more vegetables convenient and delicious. The launch of Outer Aisle Broccoli Sandwich Thins furthers the brand's commitment to helping its customers live happier, healthier lives.
Outer Aisle Broccoli Sandwich Thins are currently available for purchase on the Outer Aisle website, and on the Outer Aisle app for $7.99. Starting January 2022, Outer Aisle Broccoli Sandwich Thins will also be on the shelves of Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide.
About Outer Aisle:
Founded in 2013, Outer Aisle® was created by CEO and Founder Jeanne David, the first woman to make cauliflower bread her business with veggie-based Sandwich Thins and Pizza Crusts. The idea for a deliciously gluten-free, low-carb, low-glycemic, veggie-packed bread alternative came about after Jeanne and her husband decided to make a healthy lifestyle change, cutting out sugar and processed carbohydrates from their diets. Jeanne's goal when creating Outer Aisle was to make a nutrient-dense product that can be enjoyed with her favorite foods including sandwiches, burgers, and pizza, but without the carb crashes or detrimental health effects. For more information on Outer Aisle, visit http://www.outeraislegourmet.com.
