COROLLA, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Outer Banks Boil Company is No. 1548 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"Making this list is a TEAM accomplishment. From our executive team at the franchise level, to each of our franchise and corporate locations and their employees, to all of our vendors, suppliers, families and friends, I am incredibly proud of every member of our Boil Company Family! 2020 was a challenging year for our industry. Yet with a sound business model, dedicated employees and a passion for uniting families, friends, food and fun, we excelled. This is a very special honor and achievement which no doubt will be celebrated. It is also a reminder to not become complacent. This is an opportunity to reflect, rejoice and continue to grow responsibly " says Matt Khouri, Founder and CEO of Outer Banks Boil Company.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Founded in 2012, and franchised since the start of 2020, Outer Banks Boil Company is a unique seafood catering and take out concept that creates an alternative to the traditional restaurant dining experience. Steaming piles of seafood, fresh produce and authentic andouille sausage are expertly layered, seasoned and cooked via their signature cooking process. Outer Banks Boil Company offers customers signature seafood boils via their takeout option, prepped and ready to steam at home, as well as catered events, where a "boiler" arrives at the client's location to provide a full service, one of a kind, event. The brand currently has locations in North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, and Florida with additional locations in various stages of development. For more information about Outer Banks Boil Company, please visit https://www.outerbanksboilcompany.com/.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
