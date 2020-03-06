DUBLIN, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bread Improvers Market by Ingredient (Emulsifiers, Enzymes, Oxidizing Agents, and Reducing Agents), Application (Breads, Cakes, and Viennoiseries), Type (Inorganic and Organic), Form (Powder and Liquid & Semi-liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bread improvers market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.7%, in terms of value.
Factors such as the increasing demand for convenience foods and increasing awareness about the health and wellness among consumers are projected to drive the growth of the bread improvers market during the forecast period. However, the growth of bread improvers market is restricted by factors such as adherence to the international regulations and quality standards for the baking industry.
By Ingredient, the Emulsifiers Segment Accounted for the Largest Share In 2018
The emulsifiers segment accounted for a major share in the global bread improvers market, on the basis of ingredient, in 2018. Emulsifiers such as DATEM, lecithin, diglycerides, and monoglycerides are majorly used as ingredients in the manufacturing of bread improvers. Due to their significant availability and lower costs, the segment has accounted to have a significant share in the bread improvers market.
By Application, the Bread Segment is Estimated To Account for the Largest Share
Based on application, the bread improvers market is segmented into bread, cakes, viennoiseries, and others. The breads segment is estimated to account for the largest share for bread improvers market because of the rising demand for convenience food, which is giving rise to the growth of consumption of different forms of bread products. Also, as consumers are shifting towards healthier food options, they are opting for gluten-free and high nutritional breads. Innovative products such as fortified breads, organic breads, buns, and flavored breads are fueling the growth of breads segment, making it a large market holder in the bread improvers market.
Europe Accounted for the Largest Share in the Bread Improvers Market Due to the High Demand for Functional Baked Food Products
The bread improvers market in the European region is largely driven by the higher consumption of bread products in this region. The bread forms are part of the daily diet of consumers in the region. Burgers, sandwiches, buns, and rolls are some of the popular bread products in Europe. Bakery manufacturers are currently focusing on innovating products that align with the growing health concerns of the consumers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Regulations
6 Bread Improvers Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Inorganic Bread Improvers
6.3 Organic Bread Improvers
7 Bread Improvers Market, By Ingredient
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Emulsifiers
7.3 Enzymes
7.4 Oxidizing Agents
7.5 Reducing Agents
7.6 Other Ingredients (Chlorine, Benzoyl Peroxide, Calcium Peroxide, Nitrogen Dioxide, Chlorine Dioxide, Azodicarbonamide, and Oxygen)
8 Bread Improvers Market, By Form
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Powder
8.3 Liquid & Semi-Liquid
9 Bread Improvers Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Bread
9.3 Cakes
9.4 Viennoiseries
9.5 Other Applications (Pies, Donuts, Biscuits, And Pizzas)
10 Bread Improvers Market, By Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 France
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 UK
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.6 Rest Of Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia & New Zealand
10.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4 South America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.2 Argentina
10.4.3 Rest of South America
10.5 RoW
10.5.1 Middle East
10.5.2 Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (High Revenue Companies)
11.2.1 Visionary Leaders
11.2.2 Innovators
11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.4 Emerging Companies
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Low Revenue Companies)
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Innovators
11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
11.4 Market Share Analysis
11.5 Competitive Scenario
11.5.1 Expansions & Investments
11.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.5.3 New Product Launches
11.5.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, Partnerships & Collaborations
12 Company Profiles
12.1 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company
12.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company
12.3 DSM
12.4 Ireks GmbH
12.5 Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd.
12.6 Fazer Group
12.7 Corbion N.V.
12.8 Nutrex N. V.
12.9 Group Soufflet
12.10 Puratos Group
12.11 Lallemand Inc.
12.12 PAK Holding
12.13 Watson-Inc
12.14 Bakels Worldwide
12.15 Lesaffre
12.16 AB Mauri
12.17 Bread Partners
12.18 Cain
12.19 Kerry
12.20 Riken
13 Appendix
