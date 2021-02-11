OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outshine®, a brand known for its refreshingly delicious, wholesome frozen fruit bars, is proud to announce the launch of its Simply Indulgent bars - a new line of dairy-based frozen snacks. Made with fresh milk to give a burst of creamy flavor in every bite, Simply Indulgent bars contain five grams of protein per bar, 25% less sugar than regular frozen dairy bars, and a simpler ingredient label making it an indulgence that consumers can feel good about.
The new line will be available in four varieties including Strawberry and Mango, made with real fruit, and the brand's first non-fruit flavors in the portfolio – Chocolate and Coffee – for a perfect pick-me-up. In fact, Simply Indulgent Coffee bars provide a little boost with 20mg of caffeine, about ¼ the amount in a cup of coffee, in every bar. All flavors of Outshine Simply Indulgent bars are made with no GMO ingredients, high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors*, rBST** or gluten.
"The Outshine brand strives to help our consumers shine brighter from the inside out with our refreshingly real frozen fruit bars. Our new collection of Simply Indulgent bars are a good source of protein made with the goodness of real milk, providing the indulgence of a dairy-based frozen snack with the simple ingredients and delicious taste expected from Outshine," said Joanna Komvopoulos, Outshine Brand Manager. "We are excited to expand our fruit-based portfolio with the release of two brand-new flavors, Chocolate and Coffee, for those looking for even more indulgent, yet better-for-you options without compromise."
The 6-count, single-flavor boxes are rolling out now and will be available in retailers nationwide by April 2021. Price varies per retailer and product. (SRP): $4.69. To learn more about the Outshine story and other product lines follow @Outshinesnacks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit https://www.outshinesnacks.com/en.
*added colors from natural sources
**milk and cream from cows not treated with growth hormone rBST
About Outshine® Snacks
Outshine® snacks are delicious and wholesome frozen fruit bars made with high quality ingredients to refresh consumers from the inside out. With a wide variety of frozen bars and flavors including Fruit Bars, Simply Indulgent Bars and Half-Dipped Fruit Bars dipped in dark chocolate, the Outshine® brand offers refreshing snacks made with the goodness of real fruit and juice. Outshine® is a registered trademark used under license by Froneri International Limited. Nestlé ® Registered Trade Mark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland. Other trademarks property of their respective owners, used with permission. For more information, please visit www.outshinesnacks.com, or follow Outshine® on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
