The diabetic food market in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry is poised to grow by USD 3.76 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the diabetic food market will progress at a CAGR of 6.24%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. David Chapmans Ice Cream Ltd., Danone SA, Fifty50 Foods, Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Strauss Group Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants.
The growing influence of online retailing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Diabetic Food Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Diabetic Food Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Diabetic Beverages
- Diabetic Dairy Products
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Diabetic Food Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the diabetic food market in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry include David Chapmans Ice Cream Ltd., Danone SA, Fifty50 Foods, Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Strauss Group Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and Unilever Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Diabetic Food Market size
- Diabetic Food Market trends
- Diabetic Food Market analysis
The diabetic food market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The growing influence of online retailing will offer immense growth opportunities.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the diabetic food market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Diabetic Food Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist diabetic food market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the diabetic food market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the diabetic food market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diabetic food market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Diabetic beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Diabetic dairy products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- David Chapmans Ice Cream Ltd.
- Danone SA
- Fifty50 Foods
- Kellogg Co.
- Mars Inc.
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Strauss Group Ltd.
- The Coca-Cola Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
