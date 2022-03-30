Minimalist bottle stoppers absorb 99.9% of oxygen to prevent wine from spoiling.
SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today the team behind Encork, a novel wine-preserving bottle stopper, has announced its official launch. Following a successful Kickstarter campaign that was funded in under 24 hours, the minimalist, oxygen-absorbing wine savers are now available for purchase at encorkwine.com.
Encork stoppers were designed to fill a need for simple and effective ways to save wine in a growing bar and wine accessories market expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2028. The US wine market grew 17% in 2021, but increased consumption has also increased waste. Opened wine goes stale and spoils when oxidation creates off-flavors, and one study found that an average household throws away almost two glasses of wine a week — roughly twenty bottles wasted a year.
Disposable Encork stoppers reduce wine waste by making it easy to keep opened wine tasting fresh for months. Users simply remove the cap to activate the food-safe oxygen-absorbing compound, and press the stopper into an open bottle to remove 99.9% of oxygen and prevent wine spoilage.
"After growing frustrated with products that were expensive, cumbersome, or flat out didn't work, we designed Encorks to be the easiest and most effective wine preservers on the market," said co-founder Tyler Rice. "Our vision for Encork was to create a wine saver so simple and economical that anyone could pour by the glass without fear of dumping bad wine down the sink."
Made of eco-friendly TPE, Encork's low-profile, tapered design functions as a universal stopper that fits wine bottles with corks and screwtops alike. The stoppers are sold in packs of 12, and once depleted can be disposed of or mailed back for recycling. Encorks are simpler and more affordable than competing technology such as argon gas injection. The stoppers are an ideal solution for home wine consumption as well as for restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, and more.
