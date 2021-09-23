ENSENADA, Mexico, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacifico Aquaculture ("Pacifico"), a leader in sustainable aquaculture and the world's first and only producer of ocean-raised striped bass, announced today that veteran aquaculture executive Gustavo Araya Guzman has joined the company as VP of Farm Operations. Gustavo brings an extensive background in the seafood industry, most recently serving in senior positions at Groupo Altamar Chile, a large trout producer with operations in Peru, Chile and Argentina.
Prior to joining Pacifico, Gustavo has spent more than 20 years in the aquaculture industry, most recently serving as Operations and Projects Manager with Group Altamar, where he oversaw all aspects farming.
"I am thrilled about the opportunity to join Pacifico as VP of Farming Operations during this exciting and dynamic moment," said Gustavo. "The brand has a stellar and proven track record of meaningful progress in sustainable aquaculture, and I am honored to help shepherd it through this next phase and build on the momentum."
Mr. Guzman has moved to Ensenada to assume his role. He reports directly to the CEO and is responsible for the full farming operations. During this pivotal period for Pacifico, Mr. Guzman will make significant contributions to our future.
Per-Roar Gjerde, CEO of Pacifico, added: "The appointment of Gustavo Guzman as VP of Farming Operations is a critical next step in fortifying Pacifico's role as North America's leading aquaculture platform. Mr. Guzman's remarkable expertise in all aspects of scaling fish farming businesses will help us achieve unlimited growth opportunities."
About Pacifico Aquaculture and Pacifico Striped Bass®
Pacifico Aquaculture is the world's first and only producer of ocean-raised striped bass, known as Pacifico Striped Bass®. Committed to continuous improvement in aquaculture practices, Pacifico Aquaculture works in concert with some of the world's leading thinkers to sustain people, fish and the planet. Pacifico Striped Bass® has earned a spot on the menus of numerous Michelin star restaurants across the U.S. and Mexico. Pacifico Striped Bass® is available from coast to coast via retailers and restaurants and direct-to-retail partnerships. The company is Fair Trade certified, the first fish farm in the Americas to achieve this and has been named "Supplier of the Year" from Whole Foods. 2021 saw the launch of a frozen retail program along with increased distribution to over 1,300 doors.
About Butterfly
Butterfly Equity ("Butterfly") is a Los Angeles, California-based private equity firm specializing in the food sector, spanning the entire food value chain from "seed to fork" via four target verticals: agriculture & aquaculture, food & beverage products, food distribution and foodservice. Butterfly aims to generate attractive investment returns through deep industry specialization, a unique approach to sourcing transactions, and leveraging an operations-focused and technology-driven approach to value creation. For additional information about Butterfly, please visit its website at http://www.butterflyequity.com.
